Bitfinex Offers Crypto Crude Oil Swaps With Up To 100x Tether Leverage

Traders can now access UK crude oil, palladium and platinum perpetual contracts on Bitfinex Derivatives

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Market Wrap: Equities Seesaw as Ukraine Unpredictability Continues

Investors are watching the developing conflict in Ukraine and await Biden’s executive crypto order and new interest rates

by Luke Conway /
BTC, ETH and LUNA Lead Rebound After Friday Omicron Sell-off: Markets Wrap

BTC, ETH and LUNA lead the rebound in digital assets after a large post Thanksgiving day sell-off induced by fears of a new Covid-19 variant.

by Sam Martin /
Cryptos Inch Up as Equities Decline: Markets Wrap

US stocks fall as investors eye price pressures, the delta virus strain and looming risks of elevated inflation levels.

by Morgan Chittum /
Cryptos Extend Losses: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin has shed 11% in the past seven days, its largest single-week drop since May

by Morgan Chittum /
Solana Hits ATH; Oil’s Choppy Trading Amid Hurricane Ida: Markets Wrap

On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the category four storm arrived with winds above 150 mph, striking key energy hub Port Fourchon, whose docking site supports roughly 90% of the Gulf’s oil rigs. 

by Morgan Chittum /
Oil Slumps With Stocks While Cryptos Stay Flat: Markets Wrap

Despite a decent start in earnings season, the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke a multi-week string of gains, shedding 0.5%.

by Morgan Chittum /
Stocks Mixed and Oil Slides as Powell Doubles Down on Dovish Remarks: Markets Wrap

Weary investors speculate sustainability of economic growth while Fed chair insists that high inflation is temporary.

by Morgan Chittum /
Oil Reverses After Multi-Year High: Markets Wrap

Oil benchmarked a six-year high then tumbled after OPEC+ chaos, resulting in spat between Saudi Arabia and UAE.

by Morgan Chittum /
Stocks Advance and Dollar Slips Following Mixed Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

“I think the reason the market liked the June jobs reports today is because it doesn’t change the expectation for the Fed,” said Tom Essaye, President of Sevens Report Research. “That to me is the biggest takeaway. It was a pretty goldilocks report.”

by Morgan Chittum /
Oil Soars Amid Surging Global Demand; Equities Advance While Crypto Dips: Markets Wrap

The OPEC ministerial panel recommended an increase in output of the red-hot commodity to compensate for the surging demand of oil in more industrialized countries.

by Morgan Chittum /

