optimism
Lumina introduces transparency and permissionless integration via an OP stack-based optimium, challenging traditional oracle designs
Ink’s testnet will go live in 17 days
Plus, Optimism Collective makes $911 million in monthly revenues
The Astar Network’s “evolution” includes a pivot away from Polygon to OP stack
Plus, ZKsync welcomes a social gaming ecosystem with 20M monthly active users
Optimism’s Superchain consists of 29 OP Stack chains today, soon to be unified through one interoperability layer
Ex Revolut executive received $6.5 million from investors to create hybrid exchange x10
Celo’s layer-2 will aim for a summer 2024 testnet
Worldcoin-related activity currently makes up 43% of activity on Optimism, a Dune dashboard suggests
Fault proofs are a critical security measure to ensure transactions are valid on optimistic rollups
Blast said the issue has since been resolved
Outside of EVM smart contract deployments, general contract deployments are most commonly seen on Polygon and BNB chains
The Optimism Mainnet underwent an hour of maintenance, but went down prematurely earlier today for 2 hours
Here’s what may come to define the next year in the tumultuous world of DAOs
Manta Pacific becomes first layer-2 to transition to Celestia for data availability, while offering Ethereum staking yields
Whitelisted borrowers on Clearpool Prime’s private credit marketplace will have visibility to counterparty names and terms
The layer-2’s community is split on who is deserving of 30 million OP tokens earmarked for providers of free services
On-chain debt capital markets platform deploys on Coinbase-incubated layer-2 after structured investment products push
The DeFi credit marketplace secured 150,000 OP tokens and will be launching undercollateralized lending products on Optimism
This transition will enable Manta to build a modular zkEVM network
The latest system will comprise three components, a fault-proof program, a fault-proof virtual machine and a dispute game protocol
The open-source monitoring system is capable of identifying threats in the OP Stack and other EVM blockchain events
Matter Labs’ Rose said the scaling problem can be “solved horizontally”
Celo is ready to migrate back to the Ethereum ecosystem, with plans to hard fork its blockchain into a rollup