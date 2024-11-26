optimism

DeFi

DIA launches testnet for Lumina, a new modular oracle

Lumina introduces transparency and permissionless integration via an OP stack-based optimium, challenging traditional oracle designs

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Kraken unveils new Ethereum L2 built on Optimism’s Superchain

Ink’s testnet will go live in 17 days

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch Newsletter

Trump’s World Liberty Financial is using Aave

Plus, Optimism Collective makes $911 million in monthly revenues

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Ethereum rollup ‘Soneium’ attempts to redefine ‘GM’

The Astar Network’s “evolution” includes a pivot away from Polygon to OP stack

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Sony lends its name to Ethereum L2

Plus, ZKsync welcomes a social gaming ecosystem with 20M monthly active users

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Optimism plans to unify its Superchain with an interoperability layer

Optimism’s Superchain consists of 29 OP Stack chains today, soon to be unified through one interoperability layer

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Funding Roundup: a16z made a $90M bid on Optimism

Ex Revolut executive received $6.5 million from investors to create hybrid exchange x10

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

What’s behind Celo’s pivot to Ethereum?

Celo’s layer-2 will aim for a summer 2024 testnet

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Worldcoin teases ‘World Chain’ layer-2

Worldcoin-related activity currently makes up 43% of activity on Optimism, a Dune dashboard suggests

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Optimism’s permissionless fault-proof system is now on OP Sepolia

Fault proofs are a critical security measure to ensure transactions are valid on optimistic rollups

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Blast stopped producing blocks following Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade

Blast said the issue has since been resolved

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Two-thirds of EVM smart contract deployments in 2024 are from Optimism: Report

Outside of EVM smart contract deployments, general contract deployments are most commonly seen on Polygon and BNB chains

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Optimism outage unrelated to scheduled maintenance

The Optimism Mainnet underwent an hour of maintenance, but went down prematurely earlier today for 2 hours

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

3 DAO governance trends to watch in 2024

Here’s what may come to define the next year in the tumultuous world of DAOs

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Manta Pacific adopts Celestia, embraces native Ethereum yield

Manta Pacific becomes first layer-2 to transition to Celestia for data availability, while offering Ethereum staking yields

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Clearpool’s KYC-compliant marketplace lands on Optimism

Whitelisted borrowers on Clearpool Prime’s private credit marketplace will have visibility to counterparty names and terms

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Optimism squabbles over public goods funding to VC-backed projects

The layer-2’s community is split on who is deserving of 30 million OP tokens earmarked for providers of free services

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Protocol Obligate ramps up push to boost institutional blockchain use

On-chain debt capital markets platform deploys on Coinbase-incubated layer-2 after structured investment products push

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Credit marketplace Clearpool is headed for OP’s mainnet

The DeFi credit marketplace secured 150,000 OP tokens and will be launching undercollateralized lending products on Optimism

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Manta drops OP stack for Polygon CDK

This transition will enable Manta to build a modular zkEVM network

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Optimism devs tackle bad actors with fault-proof system testnet launch

The latest system will comprise three components, a fault-proof program, a fault-proof virtual machine and a dispute game protocol

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Coinbase pushes ‘Pessimism’ to boost Base security

The open-source monitoring system is capable of identifying threats in the OP Stack and other EVM blockchain events

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Chains are the new smart contracts, says Optimism’s Ben Jones

Matter Labs’ Rose said the scaling problem can be “solved horizontally”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

‘Carbon-negative’ Celo to ‘return home’ to Ethereum as layer-2

Celo is ready to migrate back to the Ethereum ecosystem, with plans to hard fork its blockchain into a rollup

by Sebastian Sinclair /

