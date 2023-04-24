Proof-of-work

Education

What Is Proof-of-work (PoW)? All You Need to Know

Proof-of-work is the undisputed king of consensus mechanisms — learn about its humble origins and how it works

by John Lee Quigley&John Gilbert /
Education

The Beginner’s Guide to Consensus Mechanisms

Learn everything you need to know about the historic debate and latest developments

by John Lee Quigley&John Gilbert /
DeFiWeb3

What Was Inside Bitcoin’s Biggest Block?

In support of bitcoin NFT project Ordinals, Luxor Mining and crypto developer Udi Wertheimer mined the largest-ever bitcoin block

by Casey Wagner&David Canellis /
DeFiSponsored

POW Isn’t Dead: Merged Mining Solves Bitcoin’s Energy Problem

Bitcoin mining is at a historical level of unprofitability, but merged mining strategies could change the game

by John Lee Quigley /
Markets

Ethereum Switches to Proof-of-stake After 7 Years of Work

After a successful Merge the blockchain’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus drops new supply issuance of ETH by 90%, equal to three Bitcoin halving events

by Shalini Nagarajan&Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

White House Criticizes Proof-of-work Crypto Mining

The Biden administration is urging crypto miners to explore greener alternatives

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiMarkets

Ethereum Merge Countdown at T-20 Days

The final pre-Merge clients rolled out this week as the Ethereum community prepares for proof-of-stake liftoff

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum Proof-of-work Fork Proposal is “a Retail Trap,” Researchers Say

Many projects have forked Ethereum, but few try to bring its full history along for the ride, and for good reason

by Macauley Peterson /
EducationSponsored

The Investor’s Guide to the Ethereum Merge

The Ethereum Merge is a multi-year event designed to upgrade the blockchain from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism

DeFiEducation

Shadow Forks and Testnets: The Ethereum Merge Approaches

An eagerly anticipated consensus shift to proof-of-stake will take a few months longer, but the path is becoming clearer by the day

by Macauley Peterson /
Education

Measuring Decentralization: Is Your Crypto Decentralized?

Some assume blockchains are decentralized by default, but decentralization is a spectrum, and some platforms are more decentralized than others

by Luke Conway /
Policy

EU Committee Votes Down Anti-proof-of-work Clause in Crypto Bill

The clause previously sought to “effectively” ban crypto services related to proof-of-work-based coins, including bitcoin and ether

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Blockdaemon CEO: Staking and Lending Will Make DeFi Mainstream

Konstantin Richter predicts that the market size of crypto will expand three to four times due to the evolution around liquid staking, lending and DeFi.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFiMarkets

Galaxy Digital Joins $50M Raise for Crypto Staking Firm Figment

“Proof of Stake and the ability to earn yield will be an important catalyst in driving further institutional interest in the digital asset industry,” Mike Novogratz, CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

