Proof-of-work
Proof-of-work is the undisputed king of consensus mechanisms — learn about its humble origins and how it works
Learn everything you need to know about the historic debate and latest developments
In support of bitcoin NFT project Ordinals, Luxor Mining and crypto developer Udi Wertheimer mined the largest-ever bitcoin block
Bitcoin mining is at a historical level of unprofitability, but merged mining strategies could change the game
After a successful Merge the blockchain’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus drops new supply issuance of ETH by 90%, equal to three Bitcoin halving events
The Biden administration is urging crypto miners to explore greener alternatives
The final pre-Merge clients rolled out this week as the Ethereum community prepares for proof-of-stake liftoff
Many projects have forked Ethereum, but few try to bring its full history along for the ride, and for good reason
The Ethereum Merge is a multi-year event designed to upgrade the blockchain from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism
An eagerly anticipated consensus shift to proof-of-stake will take a few months longer, but the path is becoming clearer by the day
Some assume blockchains are decentralized by default, but decentralization is a spectrum, and some platforms are more decentralized than others
The clause previously sought to “effectively” ban crypto services related to proof-of-work-based coins, including bitcoin and ether
Konstantin Richter predicts that the market size of crypto will expand three to four times due to the evolution around liquid staking, lending and DeFi.
“Proof of Stake and the ability to earn yield will be an important catalyst in driving further institutional interest in the digital asset industry,” Mike Novogratz, CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital said.