Reddit

There are a total of 17 articles associated with Reddit.
article-image

Empire NewsletterPolicy

The crypto nugget in Reddit’s SEC filing

Plus, Coinbase predicts a “massive source of inflow of capital” once the industry receives regulatory clarity

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Reddit debuts on NYSE at $47 a share

Reddit priced at $34 a share on Wednesday night with a valuation of $6.5 billion

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Reddit eyes late March debut on NYSE: FT

The FT reports that the company could price between $31 and $34 a share

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Reddit says it invested ‘excess cash reserves’ in bitcoin, ether

The filing also said that Reddit held ether and MATIC “as a form of payment for sales of certain virtual goods”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Reddit to end Ethereum-based Community Points

The Tuesday decision by Reddit is being blamed on a challenging regulatory environment and the program’s inability to scale

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

BusinessWeb3

Reddit Blackout persists with some crypto communities left in the dark

Despite the days-long shutdown, Reddit has said it doesn’t plan to reverse course on its API policy update

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Policy

Secret Service Sees ‘a Ton’ of Pig Butchering Scams: Reddit AMA

In an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit, REACT and the USSS praised blockchain technology

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Web3

NFT Bots Have Redditors Seeing Red

Redditors are angry they’ve missed out on a chance to pick up some of the platform’s latest ‘GEN 3’ NFT avatars, citing bots or spam as a major cause for disruption

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Reddit Co-founder Wishes He Bought More Ether in 2014 Presale

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian first bought ether during its presale nine years ago, making him a tidy profit

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Reddit’s Crypto Moons Upvote a 73% Surge in 2023

Move over, upvotes. There’s a crypto alternative in Reddit town.

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Is Crypto to Blame for Tech Companies’ Woes?

Third-quarter earnings are coming in below expectations, and tech companies are pointing the finger at crypto

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

Art Gobblers, Reddit NFTs and Other Winners of October’s NFT Market

Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks regained their $1 billion valuations

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Scammers Spread Fake Reddit NFTs on OpenSea

A scammer has faked Reddit NFTs which were later posted to an official collections webpage on OpenSea

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Reddit Makes PFP NFTs Cool Again, Marketplace Trading Volume Surges

Nearly 3 million Redditors have bought a collectible avatar, more than other leading native marketplaces

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

FTX Bringing Crypto Swaps to Reddit

The “Front Page of the Internet” enlisted FTX and Arbitrum to launch its tokens on the Ethereum mainnet

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

Reddit’s New NFT Marketplace Opens the Door for Avatar Sales, Trading

The NFT marketplace will expand on Reddit’s previous avatar builder which launched two years ago

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Fundraising Wrap: Over $800M in Investments Poured into Crypto This Week

Some of the larger rounds include FTX’s $400 million and Phantom’s $109 million capital raises

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.