Revolut

Business

Funding Roundup: a16z made a $90M bid on Optimism

Ex Revolut executive received $6.5 million from investors to create hybrid exchange x10

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Revolut plots ‘standalone cryptocurrency exchange’

Revolut said that the standalone crypto exchange is currently “invite only”

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Gone crypto: From Revolut to Zeal

Making the jump from FinTech to Web3, Hannes Graah’s out to solve Web3 wallet pain points

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Revolut will ‘temporarily pause’ UK business crypto purchases due to FCA rules

Revolut’s UK Business arm will hit pause on Jan. 3 for new crypto purchases

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Revolut to halt US crypto services next month

US customers won’t be able to buy, sell or hold any cryptocurrencies on Revolut from Oct. 3

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Revolut delists ADA, MATIC, SOL

The SEC has claimed that SOL, MATIC and ADA are securities

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessPolicy

Revolut Could See License Application Denied, But Crypto Offerings Unaffected

Revolut’s internal IT systems were identified in March as being insufficient in assuring revenue streams from different areas of its business, including crypto trading

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Revolut Doubles Down on Crypto With Staking Rewards — But Not in US

Long-time crypto fan Revolut is now offering staking yield on four tokens across the UK and select European countries

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Is Crypto to Blame for Tech Companies’ Woes?

Third-quarter earnings are coming in below expectations, and tech companies are pointing the finger at crypto

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Revolut Expands Crypto Offerings, Adding Elrond

Aspiring metaverse master opens a fintech portal for EGLD in some 30 countries

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Neobank Revolut To Dump Paxos in Favor of New Crypto Provider

It ends a more than two-year partnership with Paxos, which paved the way for the app to offer crypto to US customers.

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.