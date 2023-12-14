sushiswap
The Ledger attacker was able to upload the malicious code to ConnectKit after phishing a former Ledger employee
As of publication, more than 99.92% of Lido community members who have voted in the proposal have chosen to take “no action”
The development marks the most extensive deployment of these types of pools to date, the exchange said Thursday
SushiSwap hopes to revamp its tokenomics and boost user confidence by adopting the latest Uniswap AMM module
Stolen funds will be redistributed to users once SushiSwap completes an audit for its Merkle claim contract
Funds recovered by whitehat security teams to be returned to users while others have been lost to blackhat hackers
Recovery efforts have seen a large portion of the stolen funds returned
In a governance proposal released Tuesday afternoon, the DEX said it hopes to sell 15% of its treasury to fund its legal defense efforts
Decentralized exchanges offer a beacon of hope to those proponents seeking an alternative to the current system
Early liquidity providers will have until late April to claim rewards — or forfeit them
SushiSwap is on a quest to boost transparency after running a $30 million loss over the past 12 months
Major DAOs are creating legal entities as US regulators show their teeth
The new legal structure will include the Cayman Islands DAO Foundation, the Panamanian Foundation and the Panamanian Corporation
The DeFi platform’s top executive faces scrutiny over his past crypto ventures as Sushi adds another chapter to its history of leadership drama
Blockworks exclusive: TradFi’s GoldenTree Asset Management and longtime crypto firm Cumberland overwhelmingly carried the vote for DeFi protocol SushiSwap’s next chief executive
The DEX’s confusing ‘head chef’ nomination process illuminates the challenges of decentralized governance
Sushi rolls out long-awaited Trident framework on Polygon, while Aave’s V3 brings money markets cross-chain
$SUSHI is trading at $13.28, 43.2% lower than the token’s all-time high, according to CoinGecko.
SushiSwap co-founder and project lead 0xMaki is reportedly stepping down from operations leadership, though he will remain engaged in an advisory capacity.