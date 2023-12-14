sushiswap

DeFi

Ledger says attacker conducted phishing attack on former employee

The Ledger attacker was able to upload the malicious code to ConnectKit after phishing a former Ledger employee

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Lido DAO Governance Unlikely to Return 39 ETH in Sushi Recovery

As of publication, more than 99.92% of Lido community members who have voted in the proposal have chosen to take “no action”

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

SushiSwap Rolls Out V3 Liquidity Pools to Enhance Capital Efficiency

The development marks the most extensive deployment of these types of pools to date, the exchange said Thursday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

SushiSwap Aims to Adopt Uniswap v3 As It Shakes Off $3.3M Hack

SushiSwap hopes to revamp its tokenomics and boost user confidence by adopting the latest Uniswap AMM module

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

SushiSwap Pays $200K Bounty to Recover $600K Stolen by Hackers

Stolen funds will be redistributed to users once SushiSwap completes an audit for its Merkle claim contract

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Some Funds Stolen in SushiSwap Exploit Recovered, but Blackhat Hackers Have the Rest

Funds recovered by whitehat security teams to be returned to users while others have been lost to blackhat hackers

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

SushiSwap Smart Contract Bug Leads to $3.3M Hack

Recovery efforts have seen a large portion of the stolen funds returned

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

SushiSwap Defense Fund Against SEC Subpoena Already in Works

In a governance proposal released Tuesday afternoon, the DEX said it hopes to sell 15% of its treasury to fund its legal defense efforts

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

DEX Trading Activity Picks Up Steam as Markets Spurn Centralization

Decentralized exchanges offer a beacon of hope to those proponents seeking an alternative to the current system

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Sushi To Roll Unclaimed Governance Tokens Into DAO Treasury

Early liquidity providers will have until late April to claim rewards — or forfeit them

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

SushiSwap DAO Budgets $5.2M, With 82% Going to Salaries

SushiSwap is on a quest to boost transparency after running a $30 million loss over the past 12 months

by Bessie Liu&David Canellis /
DeFiPolicy

DAOs Rush To Restructure To Avoid Legal Liability

Major DAOs are creating legal entities as US regulators show their teeth

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

SushiDAO Seeks Shelter in Cayman Islands, Panama

The new legal structure will include the Cayman Islands DAO Foundation, the Panamanian Foundation and the Panamanian Corporation

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

SushiSwap Head Chef Hit by Controversy in First Week

The DeFi platform’s top executive faces scrutiny over his past crypto ventures as Sushi adds another chapter to its history of leadership drama

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

SushiSwap ‘Head Chef’ Election Settled by GoldenTree, Cumberland

Blockworks exclusive: TradFi’s GoldenTree Asset Management and longtime crypto firm Cumberland overwhelmingly carried the vote for DeFi protocol SushiSwap’s next chief executive

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Sushi DAO Holds Election for Chief Executive

The DEX’s confusing ‘head chef’ nomination process illuminates the challenges of decentralized governance

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiMarkets

Can New Launches from Aave and Sushi Usher in DeFi’s Comeback?

Sushi rolls out long-awaited Trident framework on Polygon, while Aave’s V3 brings money markets cross-chain

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Bitcoin Hovers Below $50K as DeFi Token $SUSHI Topples: Markets Wrap

$SUSHI is trading at $13.28, 43.2% lower than the token’s all-time high, according to CoinGecko.

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFi

SushiSwap Swaps Out Co-founder 0xMaki

SushiSwap co-founder and project lead 0xMaki is reportedly stepping down from operations leadership, though he will remain engaged in an advisory capacity.

by Casey Wagner /

