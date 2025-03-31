tax

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Investors hope for clarity on tariffs after Q1 downturns

As the markets end a rocky Q1, investors wait for tariff announcements and Trump’s “Liberation Day”

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

India Keeps Crypto Tax Provisions in New Budget

“The onus of deducting TDS has been on crypto exchanges or on the user (if using P2P or other means), but until now there was no penalty for non-deduction,” CoinSwitch’s CEO said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Wash Trade is Still Legal… For Now

But watch out for that economic substance doctrine, it’s a doozy

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

OECD Releases Framework to Unify Global Crypto Tax Reporting

The proposed guidelines are aimed at sharing cryptoasset taxpayer information between the OECD countries

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Indian Crypto Trading Volumes Plunge as New Tax Rules Kick In

Volumes on WazirX, ZebPay, CoinDCX, BitBNS have tumbled between 10% to 70% in the last seven days, data from CoinGecko shows

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

New Crypto Bill Suggests Some DAOs Be Taxed Like Businesses

The bill specifies that DAOs are by default classified as a business entity, meaning that these community-led groups can expect to pay up on tax day

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Portuguese Parliament Holds Off Taxing Crypto Gains for Individuals

The government rejected two bills to tax crypto gains in 2022, but a new bill is already on the books to tax and regulate cryptoassets in the near future

Policy

Portugal May Move To Tax Crypto Gains Soon

Frequently seen as a crypto haven in Europe up to now, Portugal is considering taxing crypto gains in the near future

MarketsPolicy

Australian Tax Office Cautions Crypto Investors to Declare Capital Gains

The ATO is once again renewing calls for Australian investors to correctly report their crypto capital gains or losses

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Germany Affirms Crypto Sold After One Year Is Tax-free

Germany’s crypto ecosystem has finally received nationwide tax guidance, with one EU policy expert labeling it a huge success

by David Canellis /
Policy

Indonesia To Introduce 0.1% Crypto VAT, Income Tax Next Month

Indonesia will begin taxing crypto transactions by May 1, charging 0.1% on both VAT and income tax

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

India’s Crypto Tax Takes Effect With Industry Fearing it Will ‘Stifle Growth’

Some fear India’s crypto tax, which took effect on Thursday, will cause the nascent industry’s companies to relocate offshore

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

DOJ Moves To Dismiss Tezos Staking Tax Case in Closely Watched Crypto Dispute

Industry participants were hoping the outcome would exempt unclaimed crypto staking rewards from taxes

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Colorado’s Plans To Accept Tax Payments in Crypto Could Be Rocky for Investors

Colorado is hoping to become more crypto friendly with a new tax proposal, but investors should understand the complications

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Australia Grants $277K for Crypto Tax Reporting Software in Country First

Australia’s Kova Tax has received a grant to build out its Syla platform that will allow traders to track and report their crypto trades

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Fate of ‘Millions of Taxpayers’ Hangs in Balance of IRS Crypto Staking Case

Four US representatives in 2020 wrote to the IRS in a bid for clarity around tax payments for crypto staking

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Thailand Drops Plans to Impose 15% Crypto Withholding Tax

Thailand has dumped plans to impose a crypto withholding tax in a move that has been welcomed by the kindom’s traders

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

India to Introduce a 30% Crypto Tax, Push Out CBDC by 2022-23

Indians will not be allowed to deduct expenses or allowances when calculating crypto income except the cost of acquiring them

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

South Korean Lawmakers Vote to Postpone Crypto Tax

Proposed tax would levy a 20% capital gains on cryptocurrency transactions. Critics say this has driven a significant amount of volume offshore.

by Sam Reynolds /
Policy

Senate Fails to Amend Crypto Tax Provision in Infrastructure Bill

Inclusion of new language narrowing definition of a crypto broker does not pass ‘unanimous consent’ procedure.

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Senators Compromise on Crypto Tax Provision; Bull Run Continues

Despite regulatory scrutiny in the Senate, the recent bull run continues for bitcoin and ethereum.

by Morgan Chittum /
Policy

Infrastructure Bill Advances in Senate, Crypto Amendments Await Vote

A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill has moved closer to passing, but senators still need to address two competing cryptocurrency-related amendments that seek to clarify tax reporting requirements.

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Blockchain Innovation is Moving Faster than Policy-Making

Media reports say Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is one of the loudest voices against an amendment to the infrastructure bill which would remove problematic language requiring cryptocurrency tax reporting.

by Sam Reynolds /
Policy

US Crypto Tax Crackdown in Congress’ Crosshairs

The White House comes out in support of the original provision which requires digital asset brokers to disclose investors’ gains earned from cryptocurrency. Senate to vote as early as Saturday, August 7.

by Casey Wagner /

