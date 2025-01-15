Tom Emmer
On tap for hearings today are Trump’s picks for attorney general and CIA director, among others
Plus, Casey sits with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer to get his views on crypto policy progress
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci comments on “why we want to tokenize everything”
Rep. Tom Emmer brought up DEBT Box and asked SEC Chair Gary Gensler if the handling of the case “embarrassed” him
Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., gave SEC Chair Gary Gensler two weeks to answer questions about airdrop regulations
Three Democrats joined Republicans Thursday in supporting a bill that would block the Federal Reserve from issuing a retail CBDC
House members ask Gensler to keep a “consistent and equitable approach” with ether ETF proposals after the agency approved spot bitcoin ETFs in January
Rep. Emmer says the Office of Management and Budget should only be using its emergency powers in cases that present serious threats to public safety
During a House Financial Services Committee hearing Wednesday, several lawmakers opted to use their allotted time to discuss cryptocurrency and its role in illicit finance
Reps. Hill, McHenry and Emmer express satisfaction with SEC ETF approval
Emmer claims SEC Chair Gary Gensler is abusing his regulatory powers by targeting the crypto community
Emmer failed to snag the votes of 26 Republicans, leaving him well shy of the necessary 217 votes needed to become Speaker
After an internal vote, Republicans just barely agreed on Tom Emmer, the House majority whip from Minnesota, as their top pick for Speaker of the House, but insiders say his support is dwindling
In an interested change of pace Wednesday, it was Democrats calling for increased US action in developing blockchain technology in order to keep America as the dominant global financial leader
The law would block the Fed from issuing a retail CBDC and seeks to protect consumer privacy, Emmer said
A flurry of crypto bills have been introduced by lawmakers this year, with Lummis and Gillibrand having dropped one this week
Reps. Davidson and Emmer say the SEC should operate without a chair
Digital rights group Fight for the Future reckons Rep. Emmer’s bill would allow the private sector to profit from an eventual US CBDC
One CBDC initiative is primed to make commercial banks the unfit beneficiary of government research, politicians say
Congressional Blockchain Caucus Chairs Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Bill Foster, D-Illi., both won reelection as well as Caucus members Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Richie Torres, D-N.Y.
The senator’s legislation calls to prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing a government-backed currency to individuals
SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he’s “technology-neutral” in a letter to US Rep. Tom Emmer
Congressman warns that centralized digital currencies could compromise financial privacy, the dollar’s dominance and innovation
Proposed fund focused on companies involved in digital assets comes as firm awaits approval to convert GBTC to an exchange traded fund.