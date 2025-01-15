Tom Emmer

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Confirmation hearings for Trump Cabinet picks are underway

On tap for hearings today are Trump’s picks for attorney general and CIA director, among others

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

From crypto ETFs to VC: VanEck unveils $30M fund

Plus, Casey sits with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer to get his views on crypto policy progress

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Tokenized assets to exceed $20B over next year: CF Benchmarks

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci comments on “why we want to tokenize everything”

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Policy

Gensler says DEBT Box case ‘not well handled’ by SEC

Rep. Tom Emmer brought up DEBT Box and asked SEC Chair Gary Gensler if the handling of the case “embarrassed” him

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Republican Reps. ask Gensler for clarity on how securities laws apply to airdrops 

Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., gave SEC Chair Gary Gensler two weeks to answer questions about airdrop regulations

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

House passes CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act with limited bipartisan support 

Three Democrats joined Republicans Thursday in supporting a bill that would block the Federal Reserve from issuing a retail CBDC

by Casey Wagner /
FinancePolicy

House members to Gensler: Say yes to spot ether ETFs

House members ask Gensler to keep a “consistent and equitable approach” with ether ETF proposals after the agency approved spot bitcoin ETFs in January

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Emmer says emergency bitcoin miner survey order was an abuse of power 

Rep. Emmer says the Office of Management and Budget should only be using its emergency powers in cases that present serious threats to public safety

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

House hearing on FinCEN oversight turns into crypto debate 

During a House Financial Services Committee hearing Wednesday, several lawmakers opted to use their allotted time to discuss cryptocurrency and its role in illicit finance

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

House Republicans offer rare praise to SEC after bitcoin ETF approval 

Reps. Hill, McHenry and Emmer express satisfaction with SEC ETF approval

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Tom Emmer sneaks crypto provision into House budget bill

Emmer claims SEC Chair Gary Gensler is abusing his regulatory powers by targeting the crypto community

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

You don’t have the votes: Tom Emmer drops out of Speaker race

Emmer failed to snag the votes of 26 Republicans, leaving him well shy of the necessary 217 votes needed to become Speaker

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Crypto-friendly Emmer snags GOP Speaker nomination, at least for now 

After an internal vote, Republicans just barely agreed on Tom Emmer, the House majority whip from Minnesota, as their top pick for Speaker of the House, but insiders say his support is dwindling

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Democrats call out Republican for ‘hypocritical’ anti-CBDC bill

In an interested change of pace Wednesday, it was Democrats calling for increased US action in developing blockchain technology in order to keep America as the dominant global financial leader

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Emmer reintroduces anti-CBDC bill alongside 49 Republicans

The law would block the Fed from issuing a retail CBDC and seeks to protect consumer privacy, Emmer said

by Casey Wagner /
People

Congressman Tom Emmer weighs in on Ripple case: A ‘monumental development’

A flurry of crypto bills have been introduced by lawmakers this year, with Lummis and Gillibrand having dropped one this week

by James Cirrone /
Policy

House Republicans try to oust Gensler with new bill

Reps. Davidson and Emmer say the SEC should operate without a chair

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Anti-Surveillance CBDC Bill Won’t Protect Privacy: Advocacy Group

Digital rights group Fight for the Future reckons Rep. Emmer’s bill would allow the private sector to profit from an eventual US CBDC

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

CBDC Will Give Private Players Unfair Advantage, US Reps Warn

One CBDC initiative is primed to make commercial banks the unfit beneficiary of government research, politicians say

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

New Crypto-friendly Politicians Are Headed to Washington

Congressional Blockchain Caucus Chairs Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Bill Foster, D-Illi., both won reelection as well as Caucus members Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Richie Torres, D-N.Y.

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Ted Cruz’s Senate Bill on CBDCs Replicates January House Proposal

The senator’s legislation calls to prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing a government-backed currency to individuals

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Support for Spot Bitcoin ETF Revs Up as Agency Holds Course

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he’s “technology-neutral” in a letter to US Rep. Tom Emmer

by Ben Strack /
Markets

US Rep. Tom Emmer Proposes Bill to Shape CBDC Plans

Congressman warns that centralized digital currencies could compromise financial privacy, the dollar’s dominance and innovation

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Grayscale Seeks to Launch its First Equity ETF

Proposed fund focused on companies involved in digital assets comes as firm awaits approval to convert GBTC to an exchange traded fund.

by Ben Strack /

