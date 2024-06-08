Unstoppable Domains

There are a total of 16 articles associated with Unstoppable Domains.
Web3

Web3 Watch: SDNY targets NFT rug pull

The US government says 3 UK nationals conspired to fraudulently earn $2 million in an apparent NFT rug pull

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Pudgy Penguins, Unstoppable Domains partner to create .pudgy domain

Pudgy also announced its toys would expand to an additional 1,100 Walmart stores this week

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

ENS lead developer calls out Unstoppable Domain patents on social media

Nick Johnson of ENS posted screenshots of conversations between Unstoppable and ENS on X

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Unstoppable Domains now offering encrypted messaging for Web3 domains

Unstoppable Domains integrated the sale of ENS domain names on its platform in July 2023

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Unstoppable Domains chooses integration over competition with ENS

Unstoppable said it will be selling .eth domain names at cost — but it has other avenues for profit

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Global Brands Entering Web3? Look to Their Domain Names

Unstoppable Domains’ COO Sandy Carter told Blockworks she expects to see more hospitality services, fashion brands and travel companies adopting Web3 technology

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiWeb3

Unstoppable Domains and Polygon Launch New User-Owned Digital ID

Polygon users will now have a portable identity across dapps, games and metaverses

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Web3 Watch: SEC Probes Yuga Labs, DeGods Eliminates NFT Royalties

Unstoppable Domains launches latest Web3 education initiative in Latin America

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: From Jewelry to Fashion, Phygitals May Be Here to Stay

Blockworks talks to digital fashion brand Cult & Rain about how Web3 can help fix the broken fashion system

by Ornella Hernandez /
DeFi

Unstoppable Domains Reaches Unicorn Status After Latest Raise

A $65 million Series A led by Pantera Capital lifted Unstoppable Domains valuation

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Web3 Service Providers Focus on Improving the User Experience

MoonPay users can now send crypto using their Unstoppable Domains name

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Unstoppable Domains Gifted Blockchain Domain Names to 1M Women in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Access Abu Dhabi partnered with Unstoppable Domains on this Web3 education initiative

by Ornella Hernandez /
DeFiMarkets

Kraken Supports Bitcoin’s Lightning Network After Delayed Launch

Bitcoin is seeing an “increased use as a borderless global currency,” the exchange’s product executive says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Jefferies Execs Leave to Create Startup

Unstoppable Domains taps former Twitch, IBM pros to onboard more Web3 users in Europe and Asia

by Ben Strack /
Finance

NFT Market is ‘Far From Over’ as Sales Hit 12-Month High

“NFTs gained initial mainstream hype with digital collectibles, but as the ecosystem matures, we’re seeing NFTs expand to new use cases,” Unstoppable Domains CEO Matthew Gould said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Circle and Unstoppable Domains Partner to Make USDC Exchanges Easier

In a similar aspect to how PayPal and Venmo made it easy for people to send US dollars to one another, Unstoppable Domains said their “.coin” usernames provide the same simplicity and accessibility

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

