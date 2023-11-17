US Dollar
We are blessed by Satoshi and Vitalik to have the best chance of excising the tumor that is the State from what money should be
There are still no formal plans for a US digital dollar, with the Treasury continuing to explore what a CBDC might look like
The inverse correlation between Bitcoin and the US dollar tends to support crypto prices, but surging volatility underscores how fickle the market can be
The Federal Reserve opted for another small interest rate hike, with both equities and crypto markets enjoying what they see off the bat
Increasing short-term strength of the US dollar and ongoing inflationary pressures have begun to clamp down on this year’s bullish trajectory of digital assets
Bitcoin, like gold, has been trading sideways for months, a period of unusually low volatility, but now looks poised to trend upward
Escalating geo-political tensions and a rising dollar has complicated the conversation about stablecoin reserve selection.
Crypto exchange-traded product issuer plans to launch between 20 and 30 more ETPs by end of 2022
Dr. William White sits down with Jack Farley to explain his fear of the central banks making a serious policy error by looking at the past, the present, and what could be our future.
Demetri Kofinas shares his thoughts on the great divide in America and also analyses the impact narrative-driven media has had on American society, financially and otherwise.
Lyn Alden and Jurrien Timmer discuss Bitcoin as the best and ultimate inflation hedge, and what our present and future is shaping up to look like as compared to decades past.
Grant Williams and Luke Gromen explain the end game for the dollar and China’s economy after tensions hit max as China declares war on the U.S.