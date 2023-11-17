US Dollar

There are a total of 12 articles associated with US Dollar.
Opinion

The US dollar? Yeah, that’s a Ponzi scheme

We are blessed by Satoshi and Vitalik to have the best chance of excising the tumor that is the State from what money should be

by Reza Jafery /
Finance

Digital dollar may trigger ‘bank run’ into CBDC: Treasury official

There are still no formal plans for a US digital dollar, with the Treasury continuing to explore what a CBDC might look like

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Weakening US Dollar Provides Tailwind For Bitcoin, Despite Rumor-Driven Flash Crash

The inverse correlation between Bitcoin and the US dollar tends to support crypto prices, but surging volatility underscores how fickle the market can be

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Fed Bumps Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points, Markets Jump 

The Federal Reserve opted for another small interest rate hike, with both equities and crypto markets enjoying what they see off the bat

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

US Dollar Surge Dampens Crypto Market Momentum

Increasing short-term strength of the US dollar and ongoing inflationary pressures have begun to clamp down on this year’s bullish trajectory of digital assets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

US Dollar Recovers, Bitcoin Holds $20K as Fed Decision Looms

Bitcoin, like gold, has been trading sideways for months, a period of unusually low volatility, but now looks poised to trend upward

by Casey Wagner /
PolicySponsored

What a Rising Dollar Means for Global Stablecoin Adoption

Escalating geo-political tensions and a rising dollar has complicated the conversation about stablecoin reserve selection. 

by Brian Nibley&John Gilbert /
Finance

Latest Crypto Fund Offers Yield on USD Amid Rampant Inflation

Crypto exchange-traded product issuer plans to launch between 20 and 30 more ETPs by end of 2022

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Dr. William White on the Unintended Consequences of Central Banks’ Easy Money

Dr. William White sits down with Jack Farley to explain his fear of the central banks making a serious policy error by looking at the past, the present, and what could be our future.

by Jack Farley /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: How Media Created The Great American Divide | Demetri Kofinas

Demetri Kofinas shares his thoughts on the great divide in America and also analyses the impact narrative-driven media has had on American society, financially and otherwise.

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Bitcoin — The Ultimate Inflation Hedge | Lyn Alden and Jurrien Timmer

Lyn Alden and Jurrien Timmer discuss Bitcoin as the best and ultimate inflation hedge, and what our present and future is shaping up to look like as compared to decades past.

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: China vs the U.S. and the END GAME for the Dollar | Grant Williams, Luke Gromen

Grant Williams and Luke Gromen explain the end game for the dollar and China’s economy after tensions hit max as China declares war on the U.S.

