DeFi

The JavaScript virtual machine that could change Web3

Building on Cosmos in 2022 was a nightmare, so this team pivoted to tackle developer experience

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Don’t let Web3 repeat Web2’s interoperability mistakes

Web2 messaging platforms are walled gardens — but when we look at Web3, we see the same mistake playing out

by Joeyz Yu /
Business

NEAR Foundation applies for .near top-level domain

If a TLD is obtained, it could help close the gap between Web3 and Web2

by Bessie Liu /
BusinessWeb3

Farcaster is marrying social media and Web3 to onboard the masses

Farcaster has taken crypto by storm, but more must be done before it achieves mainstream popularity

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

VC firm Heartcore expands focus to Web3 via app-focused fund

On-chain protocols represent “the next stage of the software revolution,” partner at the Denmark-based company says

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Web3 marketers are ‘flying blind,’ says Spindl’s Garcia-Martinez

Garcia-Martinez says Spindl uses blockchains to present a “view of the world the marketer cares about”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Seed Club’s latest cohort focuses on apps that ‘feel nothing like Web2’

Seed Club founder Jess Sloss is excited to “open the doors and let other people see what we’ve been seeing for the last few months”

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

Reaching a billion users is ‘the wrong goal’ for crypto, says former Tinder VP

The Web3 game is different because “everything is monetizable”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Neopets won’t be a metaverse filled with Solana NFTs after all

After its gaming studio was shut down, Neopets is going back to the drawing board, abandoning plans for a metaverse populated by NFTs

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Opinion

Gambling on the Titanic sub sucks, but leave moral outrage in Web2

The Titanic sub prediction market is an iteration of a tired debate about free speech and censorship — let’s move on

by David Canellis /
Web3

Netgear Joins SuperRare DAO to Develop NFT Art Licensing Model

Collaboration includes showcasing curated SuperRare collections on Meural smart frames

by Ornella Hernandez /
DeFiWeb3

Report: Meta Will Incorporate NFTs Into Ambitious Metaverse Plans

Two sources familiar with the matter told The Financial Times that Meta has discussed launching an NFT marketplace

by Morgan Chittum /

