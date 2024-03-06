Zac Prince

Business

FTX, BlockFi score tentative settlement agreement

The agreement between the two bankrupt crypto companies awaits court approval

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross /
People

Here’s what you missed during week 2 of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial

The government continues to assert that Sam Bankman-Fried was the ringleader of FTX and Alameda

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross /
People

BlockFi ‘forced’ into bankruptcy following FTX, Alameda collapses: SBF trial live updates

Friday marks a shorter day in court (hopefully) with Judge Lewis Kaplan eyeing a 1 pm end time

by Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner&James Cirrone /
People

Former BlockFi CEO blames FTX, Alameda for bankruptcy: SBF trial live updates

Sam Bankman-Fried thought his hair “was an important part of FTX’s narrative and image,” Ellison testified Wednesday

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone&Casey Wagner /
Uncategorized

BlockFi’s UCC claims former CEO Zac Prince ‘personally profited’ from company

BlockFi’s UCC wants to show who former CEO Zac Prince really is and what he and “his colleagues were doing…when no one was watching”

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceMarkets

BlockFi Stops Withdrawals, Hinting FTX Mess Can Only Get Worse

BlockFi has been swept up in the widespread crypto reckoning, admitting it can’t function properly due to the ongoing FTX crisis

by Shalini Nagarajan /
People

How BlockFi Went From Tech Unicorn to Crypto Burnout

BlockFi was one of the fastest growing crypto startups in history, but bear market realities struck during a week of rapid calls before Bankman-Fried’s bailout

by David Canellis /
Markets

BlockFi Initiates ‘Voluntary Separation Program’ To Further Trim Headcount

The cryptocurrency lender is encouraging staff to take 10 weeks of pay and leave the company

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

FTX Reaches Deal To Acquire BlockFi for up to $240M

The agreement will also give BlockFi a $400 million revolving credit facility

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

BlockFi Inks $250M Credit Deal With FTX To Ease Liquidity Fears

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says his company takes seriously its duty to protect the digital asset ecosystem

by Ben Strack&Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Cryptocurrency Lender BlockFi Set To Cut Staff by a Fifth

BlockFi is the latest crypto firm to plan a mass layoff, preparing for a crypto winter

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Survey: Two-thirds of BlockFi Rewards Cardholders Spend Less with Cash-back Cards

Nearly half of respondents report using it for at least 75% of their card purchases

by Ben Strack /

