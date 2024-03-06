Zac Prince
The agreement between the two bankrupt crypto companies awaits court approval
The government continues to assert that Sam Bankman-Fried was the ringleader of FTX and Alameda
Friday marks a shorter day in court (hopefully) with Judge Lewis Kaplan eyeing a 1 pm end time
Sam Bankman-Fried thought his hair “was an important part of FTX’s narrative and image,” Ellison testified Wednesday
BlockFi’s UCC wants to show who former CEO Zac Prince really is and what he and “his colleagues were doing…when no one was watching”
BlockFi has been swept up in the widespread crypto reckoning, admitting it can’t function properly due to the ongoing FTX crisis
BlockFi was one of the fastest growing crypto startups in history, but bear market realities struck during a week of rapid calls before Bankman-Fried’s bailout
The cryptocurrency lender is encouraging staff to take 10 weeks of pay and leave the company
The agreement will also give BlockFi a $400 million revolving credit facility
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says his company takes seriously its duty to protect the digital asset ecosystem
BlockFi is the latest crypto firm to plan a mass layoff, preparing for a crypto winter
