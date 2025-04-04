zksync

0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Lens launches mainnet today, bringing a potential new era to SocialFi

The latest chain to join zkSync’s network also uses Avail for data availability

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

EigenLayer expands restaking links with Mantle and ZKsync

New integrations grow EigenLayer’s role in Ethereum’s modular security stack

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Deutsche Bank puts ZKsync in the zeitgeist

The banking giant’s new permissioned layer-2 points to Ethereum’s growing role in TradFi

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Treasure DAO launches L2 mainnet in ZKsync Elastic Chain ecosystem

Plus, Adidas drops co-branded shoes with STEPN

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Matter Labs to cut 16% of workforce

The company behind ZKsync told Blockworks that the decision was made to make the team more “lean” as it moves into its next phase

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Sony lends its name to Ethereum L2

Plus, ZKsync welcomes a social gaming ecosystem with 20M monthly active users

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Cronos zkEVM on ZKsync Elastic Chain reaches mainnet

The third Cronos chain becomes first to join ZKsync Era

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

ZKsync Elastic Chain rebrand seeks to carve out scaling niche

Alongside the Polygon CDK, Arbitrum Orbit and OP Superchain, scaling approaches are advancing.

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

ZkSync to distribute 21 billion ZK tokens

Matter Labs heralds “the largest distribution of tokens to users amongst major L2s”

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Lens Network to migrate to zkSync

The Web3 social protocol is looking to scale massively

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

zkSync welcomes AI data warehouse as latest addition to hyperchain

zkSync will now have its own dedicated AI data warehouse layer

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Inscriptions craze proves stark contrast between Ethereum rollups

The thesis that more activity begets lower proving costs passes a real-world test

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

ChainLight saved zkSync Era from $1.9B exploit

Exploiting the bug would have required the highest levels of security privileges across zkSync Era’s infrastructure

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

Tornado Cash got wrecked, and we could have prevented it

The Tornado Cash story tells us that Web3 users want privacy and regulators want compliance — but there’s a way to have both

by Julian Deschler /
Web3

Buenos Aires government ID, coming to Ethereum via zkSync

By year-end, the complete QuarkID roadmap aims to reach over 2.5 million users by broadening the range of available credentials

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Relic Protocol ports all of Ethereum’s data to layer-2

Starting with zkSync, Relic’s zero-knowledge proofs let smart contracts access historical data without intermediaries

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Polygon Zero and Matter Labs square off over open-source norms

Polygon Zero is alleging Matter Labs failed to properly attribute code in its Boojum upgrade for zkSync

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

zkSync Era welcomes PancakeSwap to the ecosystem

ZkSync Era will be the third zero-knowledge platform on which PancakeSwap will launch

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Microsoft Azure node deployment opens door for easier Web3 app development

Ankr and Matter Labs hope the partnership will “lower the barrier of entry” for enterprise blockchain technology

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Zk rollups vie for throughput crown

Celer Network releases benchmarking results pitting zero-knowledge provers head to head

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Avail offers to bridge the data availability gap for Ethereum rollups

Validiums and volitions are two ways rollups can store data off of Ethereum mainnet to reduce costs and increase throughput

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

ZK Stack developers can now build custom ‘hyperchains’ on Ethereum

Matter Labs’ Anthony Rose says the system includes all the “core components” that together construct “hyperchains”

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

ZkSync launches rival to Optimism’s OP Stack

The ‘ZK Stack’ is Matter Labs’ proposed framework for building independent ‘hyperchains’ powered by zero-knowledge proofs

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

‘ZK embodies integrity, privacy and magic’: Matter Labs

Matter Labs CEO Alex Gluchowski says firm’s new ‘ZK credo’ is not just rhetoric

by Macauley Peterson /

