zksync
The latest chain to join zkSync’s network also uses Avail for data availability
New integrations grow EigenLayer’s role in Ethereum’s modular security stack
The banking giant’s new permissioned layer-2 points to Ethereum’s growing role in TradFi
Plus, Adidas drops co-branded shoes with STEPN
The company behind ZKsync told Blockworks that the decision was made to make the team more “lean” as it moves into its next phase
Plus, ZKsync welcomes a social gaming ecosystem with 20M monthly active users
The third Cronos chain becomes first to join ZKsync Era
Alongside the Polygon CDK, Arbitrum Orbit and OP Superchain, scaling approaches are advancing.
Matter Labs heralds “the largest distribution of tokens to users amongst major L2s”
The Web3 social protocol is looking to scale massively
zkSync will now have its own dedicated AI data warehouse layer
The thesis that more activity begets lower proving costs passes a real-world test
Exploiting the bug would have required the highest levels of security privileges across zkSync Era’s infrastructure
The Tornado Cash story tells us that Web3 users want privacy and regulators want compliance — but there’s a way to have both
By year-end, the complete QuarkID roadmap aims to reach over 2.5 million users by broadening the range of available credentials
Starting with zkSync, Relic’s zero-knowledge proofs let smart contracts access historical data without intermediaries
Polygon Zero is alleging Matter Labs failed to properly attribute code in its Boojum upgrade for zkSync
ZkSync Era will be the third zero-knowledge platform on which PancakeSwap will launch
Ankr and Matter Labs hope the partnership will “lower the barrier of entry” for enterprise blockchain technology
Celer Network releases benchmarking results pitting zero-knowledge provers head to head
Validiums and volitions are two ways rollups can store data off of Ethereum mainnet to reduce costs and increase throughput
Matter Labs’ Anthony Rose says the system includes all the “core components” that together construct “hyperchains”
The ‘ZK Stack’ is Matter Labs’ proposed framework for building independent ‘hyperchains’ powered by zero-knowledge proofs
Matter Labs CEO Alex Gluchowski says firm’s new ‘ZK credo’ is not just rhetoric