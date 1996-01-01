Blockchain Financials
Network Revenue for Avalanche consists of Network REV (Real Economic Value) generated by the C-Chain, P-Chain, and X-Chain in addition to PAYG (Pay-As-You-Go) Fees paid by other L1 blockchains to be connected to the Avalanche Ecosystem.
REV is a standardized metric that tracks blockchain value accrual generated by user activity. REV is calculated separately for individual blockchains, including the C-Chain, P-Chain, and X-Chain. The metric tracks in-protocol transaction fees and any out-of-protocol tips that users pay for transaction execution. Therefore, it measures the monetary demand to transact on a blockchain. Today, REV on the C-Chain, P-Chain, and X-Chain is generated solely by in-protocol transaction fees, and 100% of these fees are burned.
Other L1 blockchains in the Avalanche Ecosystem pay a fee to the Avalanche Network known as PAYG (Pay-As-You-Go) Fees. While not considered a part of REV given the payment is for a specific service rather than generalized blockspace, PAYG fees are burned and are a meaningful line item for token holders.
The operating expenses, or Operator Payments, consist of the value allocated to the infrastructure providers responsible for running the network, such as miners or validators. The payments aim to cover the real-world costs of maintaining the network plus some margin to incentivize participation. Validators of the Avalanche Network charge this fee via a commission on AVAX inflation.
Therefore, Token Holder Income is the remaining value distributed to the token holders, net of any Operator Payments.