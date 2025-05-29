BaseDEX Activity

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Base.

Trading Pairs

The classification of trading pairs is determined in a top-to-bottom manner.

  • ETH-Stablecoin: the trade involves ETH and a stablecoin.
  • Bitcoin: the trade involves a Bitcoin-pegged asset. Some notable trading pairs are BTC-ETH, BTC-USD, and BTC-BTC (for example, cbBTC-WBTC).
  • Stablecoin Swaps: the trade has both the bought token and sold token as stablecoins.
  • LST Swaps: the trade involves a Liquid-Staking token.
  • Tokenized Assets: the trade involves a tokenized asset such as tokenized gold.
  • Project Tokens: the trade involves tokens that are issued by projects. An example would be governance tokens and L1 tokens (not including BTC or ETH)
  • AI Agents: involves any AI agent token
  • Memes: The remaining volume from known memecoins as well as unclassified tokens.

