Ellipsis LabsDEX Activity

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Ellipsis Labs.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Ellipsis Labs: Top DEX Pools

Includes both SolFi and Phoenix pools with volume in the past 30 days.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Ellipsis Labs: Daily Traders

A trader is defined as an unique address.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Ellipsis Labs: DEX Aggregator Volume

Total volume flowing directly from DEX aggregators.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Ellipsis Labs: Traders

Activity of traders who have traded on SolFi and/or Phoenix during the day.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Ellipsis Labs

Both SolFi and Phoenix are DEXs on Solana that are developed by Ellipsis Labs.

  • Phoenix operates as a decentralized limit order book and was launched in 2023.
  • SolFi launched in late 2024 and operates as a private AMM. They are one of three largest private AMMs on Solana with ZeroFi and Obric being the other two. Liquidity on SolFi is priced via oracle updates and is a more active way for liquidity provision than the passive system of x*y=k.
  • Gavel is a token distribution and liquidity bootstrapping platform designed to move the token distribution process on-chain while facilitating on-chain price discovery without exposing users to toxic MEV.

Related News