OP Mainnet Income Statement

Revenue

The total amount an ecosystem generates from operations before any operator payments are deducted.

Network REV : Network REV (Real Economic Value) is the measure of user demand to transact on a blockchain. It consists of all transaction fees and out-of-protocol tips paid for transaction execution. In the case of OP Mainnet, there are no out-of-protocol tips, so all REV is generated by in-protocol transaction fees, of which there are three types. L1 Fee : Covers the cost of submitting L2 transactions to Ethereum mainnet L1. It fluctuates based on Ethereum mainnet's network congestion. L2 Base Fee : The minimum fee required for a transaction to be included in a block, dependent on the OP Mainnet's network congestion. L2 Priority Fee : An additional fee paid to prioritize a transaction within a block. OP Stack chains like OP Mainnet rely on priority ordering, where higher paying transactions are executed first, so priority fees enable sophisticated users to effectively bid for inclusion.

Operator Payments

The value paid to the infrastructure providers responsible for running the network, such as posting transaction data and stateroots to the L1.

L1 Data : The sequencer batches L2 transactions, compresses them, and submits them to the L1 to ensure the transaction data is accessible for verification and dispute resolution. This category includes both the cost of L1 transactions and blobs.

: The sequencer batches L2 transactions, compresses them, and submits them to the L1 to ensure the transaction data is accessible for verification and dispute resolution. This category includes both the cost of L1 transactions and blobs. L1 Settlement and Other: A state root is a cryptographic hash representing the current state of the L2 blockchain. The state root is posted to the L1 to enable the L1 to verify the correctness of L2 state transitions, which is used to verify the legitimacy of the bridge withdrawal requests.

Gross Profit

The value remaining after subtracting the Operator Payments from Revenue, measuring the efficiency of executing user transactions and securing the network.

Other Expenses

: OP Mainnet is the flagship L2 launched using the OP Stack. It plays a unique role in the Optimism ecosystem, contributing 100% of its net onchain sequencer revenue (Network REV less L1 Operator Payments) to the Optimism Collective which is governed by the OP Token Holders. OP Labs Loss Buffer: In the event OP Mainnet runs at a loss during periods of L1 gas volatility, OP Labs bears the cost of the mismatch. There is no net onchain sequencer revenue passed on to the Collective when this occurs.

Token Holder Net Income

OP Token Holders do not have control over OP Mainnet. Instead, they receive the net income generated by the chain through the OP Collective Fee Split since OP Token Holders have governance rights within that system.