Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Orca.

Orca: Revenue

Revenue is based on the 12% take rate from total trading fees

Orca: LP Fees

LPs collect 87% of the trading fees on the pool

Orca: Volume-Weighted Average Pool Fee by Pair Category

Calculates the volume-weighted pool fee across pools in the same trading pair category

Orca: Proportion of Revenue from Trade Source

Calculates the % of Orca's revenue based on where the execution takes place

Orca: Assets in Treasury

1% of total trading fees is collected into the Climate Fund

Orca

Fees on trading pools are split among three different recipients:

  • Orca DAO (12%): Collected as revenue for the DAO.
  • Liquidity Providers (87%): Returned to LPs to supply capital into the protocol to facilitate trades. Excluded from DAO revenue.
  • Climate Fund (1%): Used to support the Orca Climate Fund, which in turn invests in climate tech entrepreneurs for a sustainable future. The funds are out of the control of the DAO, as there are no clawback terms, so this is not treated as DAO revenue.

