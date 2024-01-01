Orca
Fees on trading pools are split among three different recipients:
- Orca DAO (12%): Collected as revenue for the DAO.
- Liquidity Providers (87%): Returned to LPs to supply capital into the protocol to facilitate trades. Excluded from DAO revenue.
- Climate Fund (1%): Used to support the Orca Climate Fund, which in turn invests in climate tech entrepreneurs for a sustainable future. The funds are out of the control of the DAO, as there are no clawback terms, so this is not treated as DAO revenue.