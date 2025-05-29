SKALE Token (SKL) Overview

What is the SKL Token?

SKL is the utility token that powers the SKALE Network, a blockchain network designed for scalability that uniquely enables gasless user transactions. The token resides on Ethereum and powers the staking, governance, and renting of SKALE Chains, serving as a cornerstone of the network's infrastructure.

Key Uses of SKL

Validating, Executing, and Securing SKL staking powers the SKALE Network by supporting block validation, smart contract execution, and security.

Validators operate nodes, while delegators stake with them to enhance network performance. Rewards for Validators and Delegators Validators and delegators earn SKL rewards for securing and maintaining the network. This incentivizes continuous participation and ensures network reliability. Developer Subscription Fees Developers pay SKL subscription fees to access SKALE Chains and deploy scalable applications.These fees offset gas costs, enabling a zero-fee user experience and driving demand for SKL. Governance and Voting SKL holders participate in governance by submitting proposals and voting on network decisions, allowing the community to shape the SKALE Network’s future.

Economic Aspects of SKL

Inflationary Model : SKL follows an inflationary model to reward validators and delegators while ensuring continued network growth and security.

Supply and Distribution : Total supply is capped at 7 billion tokens, with allocations for staking rewards, ecosystem development, and contributors.

Earning Rewards : Validators and delegators earn SKL tokens from subscription fees and inflationary staking rewards.

Usage Cost Model : dApp developers pay for resources in SKL tokens called subscriptions, creating a sustainable ecosystem driven by real-world use cases.



Why SKL Matters?