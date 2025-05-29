SKALE Token (SKL) Overview
What is the SKL Token?
SKL is the utility token that powers the SKALE Network, a blockchain network designed for scalability that uniquely enables gasless user transactions. The token resides on Ethereum and powers the staking, governance, and renting of SKALE Chains, serving as a cornerstone of the network's infrastructure.
Key Uses of SKL
Validating, Executing, and Securing
- SKL staking powers the SKALE Network by supporting block validation, smart contract execution, and security.
- Validators operate nodes, while delegators stake with them to enhance network performance.
Rewards for Validators and Delegators
- Validators and delegators earn SKL rewards for securing and maintaining the network. This incentivizes continuous participation and ensures network reliability.
Developer Subscription Fees
- Developers pay SKL subscription fees to access SKALE Chains and deploy scalable applications.These fees offset gas costs, enabling a zero-fee user experience and driving demand for SKL.
Governance and Voting
- SKL holders participate in governance by submitting proposals and voting on network decisions, allowing the community to shape the SKALE Network’s future.
Economic Aspects of SKL
Inflationary Model:
- SKL follows an inflationary model to reward validators and delegators while ensuring continued network growth and security.
Supply and Distribution:
- Total supply is capped at 7 billion tokens, with allocations for staking rewards, ecosystem development, and contributors.
Earning Rewards:
- Validators and delegators earn SKL tokens from subscription fees and inflationary staking rewards.
Usage Cost Model:
- dApp developers pay for resources in SKL tokens called subscriptions, creating a sustainable ecosystem driven by real-world use cases.
Why SKL Matters?
- Enables developers to build scalable, secure, and user-friendly decentralized applications (dApps).
- Reduces costs and complexity for developers by offering robust sidechains.
- Enhances the user experience with fast, gasless transactions, making blockchain technology more accessible.