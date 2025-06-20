Happy ₿-Day: Bitcoin’s official Unicode symbol turns 8

Every movement needs a symbol, cryptocurrency or not

by David Canellis /
article-image

Robert Sanjeev Ross/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Supply Shock newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Everybody knows the symbol for the almighty dollar. But no one knows exactly where it came from. 

Our best guess for the origin of “$” is that it’s a relic of the Spanish colonial peso, or the Spanish dollar. These large silver coins were widely used across the Americas in the 18th century, long before the US created its own dollar currency.

Early Americans had used a shorthanded “Ps” to represent the Spanish peso in text. Those two letters would merge, placing the “P” on top of the “s,” eventually morphing into something that resembles the modern-day dollar symbol.

Luckily, we know exactly where Bitcoin’s Unicode symbol came from — and it became officially usable around the world eight years ago today.

On This Day

Unicode 10.0.0 was released on June 20, 2017, ferrying in 8,518 new characters to the universal typeset and bringing its total to 136,690.

Bitcoin’s symbol was finally among them. Unicode listed ₿ as an “important symbol addition” alongside 56 new emoji characters and a set of religious Typicon marks.

“It is described as ‘a capital letter B with two vertical lines going through’’ it, though the lines are only visible at the top and bottom,” the proposal reads.

This milestone had been a long time in the making. Infamous hardware hacker Ken Shirriff had submitted his formal proposal almost two years prior in October 2015. 

It was Shirriff’s second such submission after a proposal for a group mark symbol earlier that year, which was also included in Unicode 10.0. 

Shirriff is Bitcoin Legend material in his own right, having mined bitcoin with a pencil and paper, as well as on a 52-year-old machine that helped guide the Apollo spaceship to the moon.

₿ was already found in Wikipedia and Wired magazine years before the 2015 proposal, and was community used in bitcoin wallet and payment apps.

Bitcoiners had organized to push for an official symbol in June 2014, when the Bitcoin Foundation formed a volunteer Standards Committee to decide how it should look. Informal discussions had started in 2013, but the currency symbol had been a recurring topic since as early as February 2010.

Shirriff’s proposal had support of the Bitcoin Foundation and its Standards Committee, as well as Peter Todd, Eric Martindale, Justin Drake, Theo Chino, Michael Marquart (under theymos) and a string of early Bitcoin startups. 

Unicode accepted the pitch after only one month, in November 2015, leaving the Bitcoin community to wait for half a halving epoch to really celebrate. It was the first new currency symbol in 24 years, since the Korean won (₩) was included in Unicode 1.1, released in June 1993.

Loading Tweet..

Before all this, the community was somewhat split over how they should represent bitcoin. The Thai baht (฿) was a common suggestion, but didn’t go down well with everybody. “You cannot and should not just steal [a] symbol from [an] existing official currency of [an] independent country,” one Bitcointalk user wrote. Ƀ was another. 

However, ₿ is the closest to resembling the symbol that Satoshi had designed as the icon for their original Bitcoin client, making it the obvious choice once the proposal was finalized. 

₿ represents a whole bitcoin, with the symbol for an individual satoshi still up for debate (as is the term “satoshi” every now and then.)

While Unicode may recognize bitcoin, the International Organization of Standardization (ISO) doesn’t. 

The organization is yet to include BTC or XBT in its ISO 4217 list of active currency codes. Bitcoin’s official code cannot start with a “B” because it clashes with Bhutan’s country code, BT. 

A Bitcoin Foundation working group had been tasked with applying for ISO approval in October 2014, but apparently never succeeded. 

No better time to revive those efforts than now.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

🚀 Build What’s Next — Permissionless IV Hackathon Join us June 22–23 in Brooklyn for the Permissionless IV Hackathon — a 36-hour sprint hosted by Cracked Labs and Blockworks where top builders turn ideas into real products. Come to launch, not just […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (10).png

Research

Kamino V2: A New Growth Lever

Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.

by Carlos Gonzalez Campo

/

news

article-image

FinanceSupply Shock

When ‘George Clooney’ crashed bitcoin to below $0.01

This isn’t the worst hack to ever hit Mt. Gox, but it could be the most entertaining

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Why Crossover is expanding into the US

Crossover’s CEO discusses institutional interest and how over-the-counter (OTC) trading has picked up in crypto

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Sponsored

Polemos forges strategic partnership with The Sandbox leading up to $PLMS TGE

This collaboration signifies a major leap forward in expanding the reach and utility of Web3 gaming within the vibrant Asian market

article-image

The Breakdown

Crypto doesn’t have to be a market for lemons

Asymmetric information is threatening crypto the same way it once threatened equities. Disclosure might be the fix.

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Macro volatility keeps Solana range-bound

Rate cuts drift into Q4 limbo as markets pretend everything’s fine

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Policy

Fed leaves rates unchanged, increases inflation projections

The FOMC held interest rates steady for the fourth-straight time on Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /