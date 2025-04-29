MIT’s free bitcoin experiment now valued at $110 million

You know about the Bitcoin Standard — what about the Bitcoin Scholarship?

by David Canellis /
article-image

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Supply Shock newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

“Being too far ahead of your time is indistinguishable from being wrong.”

That was Howard Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, in his 2011 book The Most Important Thing. 

Marks had obviously never heard of bitcoin.

Luckily, two MIT students never took that adage to heart. On this day in 2014, Jeremy Rubin and Dan Elitzer announced a bombastic plan to give every undergraduate student at their university $100 in bitcoin.

The price of bitcoin has since multiplied by more than 220x. Take that, Marks!

On This Day — the MIT Bitcoin Project

Granted, mainstream Bitcoin discourse was indeed accelerating by this point in 2014.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan had recently labeled bitcoin a bubble without intrinsic value. In the 18 months prior, bitcoin’s price had exploded from $10 to almost $1,000, one of its first great bull runs. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The Bitcoin economy was also actively evolving in response to government crackdowns. Mt. Gox had just filed for bankruptcy, while Ross Ulbricht’s Silk Road and Charlie Shrem’s BitInstant had peaked preceding the arrest of both founders.

Around the same time, Farmville developer Zynga had started testing bitcoin payments for in-game purchases, mirroring a recent move made by Overstock to accept bitcoin for ecommerce.

Those events put Bitcoin on the macro scale. Rubin and Elitzer went micro, opting to instead seed a bitcoin-based peer-to-peer economy in their campus. 

Rubin was a sophomore at the time, studying computer science, and Elitzer a first-year MBA student at MIT Sloan and president of the MIT Bitcoin Club. Rubin went on to contribute to Bitcoin Core and has founded a series of ventures in the space. Elitzer later co-founded venture firms IDEO CoLab Ventures and Nascent.

The MIT Bitcoin Project also had backing from MIT Sloan professors Christian Catalini and Catherine Tucker, as well as from MIT itself, with the BTC drop positioned as an IRB-approved study on the role of early adopters in the tech adoption curve.

Loading Tweet..

“One problem was that there wasn’t any traditional community in the world where bitcoin was used and understood. Initiating network effects is really hard,” Elitzer wrote in a retrospective years later. 

“Our goal was to create the first such community at the world’s premier technical university. If there was anywhere bitcoin could take off, it was at MIT.”

The pair had raised $500,000 that would be converted into bitcoin and sent out to students, with half coming from Hudson River Trading co-founder Alexander Morcos and the remaining from around two dozen alumni and other donors from the bitcoin community. 

It was enough to cover all 4,494 undergraduate MIT students enrolled in October 2014. Students had to sign up for a waitlist, complete a survey and register a Bitcoin wallet in order to receive the funds. Around 70% of the cohort did so, equivalent to 3,108 undergraduates.

“Giving students access to cryptocurrencies is analogous to providing them with internet access at the dawn of the internet era,” Rubin said in the announcement post. “When the distribution happens this fall, it will make the MIT campus the first place in the world where it will be possible to assume widespread access to Bitcoin.”

Sadly, bitcoin usage at MIT never really took off, despite a Bitcoin Expo and a hack-a-thon in support. Years later, Rubin and Elitzer recounted their experiences with spending bitcoin on campus: “I bought a mango smoothie from a ‘bitcoin-ready’ burrito joint, but the cashier was confused on how to do it correctly,” Rubin said. 

Loading Tweet..

Elitzer: “I purchased a hat at the Coop, MIT and Harvard’s student store. Not only did it take them five minutes to track down the only iPad in the store set up to take bitcoin, but I had to leave the store to send the transaction because my phone wasn’t getting any signal at the register.”

As for the MIT study, it was eventually published in Science in July 2017 with a key finding: delaying early adopters’ access to a new technology could slow down adoption. 

The researchers had found that by holding back $100 bitcoin payments for a subset of students classed as “natural early adopters,” that group was 4.3 times more likely to dump their coins immediately, as long as they lived on campus.

Perhaps the natural early adopters (NEAs) found value in being perceived as having exclusive access to a new technology like Bitcoin, and thought it better socially to opt out if they weren’t first.

“Our results highlight a novel, understudied mechanism through which NEAs might obstruct further diffusion if they refuse to adopt because their desire to feel unique is challenged or the consumption value they derive from early, exclusive access is reduced,” the researchers wrote.

Joke’s on them. It’s unclear how many have sold in the meantime, but in 2017 more than half of the students were reportedly still holding their coins.

Bitcoin has risen by another 4,000% since then, and the $100 worth of bitcoin originally paid to MIT students in 2014 would be worth as much as $26,000 right now, turning the $500,000 originally pledged into $110 million today.

I’d still bet all of them wish they were even earlier.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (19).png

Research

Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s

Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy

The best capital markets are open to the most people — and crypto capital markets are open to everyone

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

by Casey Wagner /