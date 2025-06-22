Polemos commences $PLMS token generation event, advancing Web3 gaming infrastructure

The $PLMS token is designed to serve as the utility and governance token for the Polemos ecosystem

article-image
Polemos, a Web3 gaming infrastructure platform, today announced the official commencement of its Token Generation Event (TGE) for the $PLMS utility token. The TGE began at 5:00 AM UTC on June 23rd, 2025, marking a step in the platform’s development to integrate blockchain technology within the gaming sector.

The $PLMS token is designed to serve as the utility and governance token for the Polemos ecosystem. It is intended to facilitate platform functionalities, including asset management, player incentives, and participation in ecosystem governance. The TGE follows prior development phases and strategic partnerships, contributing to the framework of Polemos’ Web3 gaming offerings.

“The start of the $PLMS Token Generation Event represents a key stage in the development of the Polemos platform,” states Carl Wilgenbus, CEO of Polemos. “This event is aimed at distributing the $PLMS token, which is integral to the functional aspects of our ecosystem. Our objective is to provide infrastructure that supports digital asset ownership and participation within emerging gaming environments.”

Details of the $PLMS TGE and Token Access:

  • Hosted by Kommunitas
  • Official TGE Start: June 23rd, 2025, at 5:00 AM UTC.
  • Token Claim Date: Participants in the $PLMS TGE will be able to claim their allocated tokens beginning June 27th, 2025, at 5:00 AM UTC. Specific instructions for the claiming process will be provided through official Polemos communication channels and via the respective launchpad platforms.

The $PLMS token is designed to enable the features of the Polemos platform, which aims to support Web3 gaming experiences:

  • The Armory: Decentralized Asset Management: This platform feature supports collateral-free and deposit-free digital asset rental. It allows asset owners to lend their in-game NFTs, with the intent of earning rewards, while providing other players with access to assets for gameplay without direct purchase.
  • Polemos Scholarship Program: This program is structured to provide gamers with access to necessary in-game assets and support, intended to assist in their participation and earning potential within Web3 games.
  • Unified Rewards System: The platform integrates a system designed to centralize rewards accumulated from various games and activities within the Polemos ecosystem, aiming to simplify reward tracking and management for users.
  • Onboarding and Education Initiatives: Polemos provides tools and resources, including “Pharos” for blockchain news and “Polemos University” for educational content, with the goal of making Web3 gaming concepts accessible to a broader audience.

This TGE represents a step in the operational phase of the Polemos ecosystem. Polemos intends for the $PLMS token to facilitate community engagement and economic activity within its platform.

Further information regarding the $PLMS TGE and the Polemos platform is available on the official Kommunitas launchpad page: https://kommunitas.net/

About Polemos: Polemos is a Web3 gaming infrastructure platform focused on player onboarding, asset management, and engagement across blockchain games. Its objective is to bridge Web2 and Web3 gaming through technology and partnerships, aiming to provide a functional experience for players. The platform’s activities include creating awareness of Web3 opportunities, simplifying access to blockchain technology, and developing tools intended to enhance gameplay and community interaction.

About Kommunitas: Kommunitas is a decentralized, tier-less crowdfunding platform that has launched over 236 Web3 projects and raised $34.87 million, empowering startups and blockchain projects to grow through a fair, transparent, and community-driven approach. Its tier-less system allows anyone to participate in fundraising opportunities, and with a revenue-sharing model, Kommunitas offers long-term benefits for its community.

This content is sponsored and does not serve as an endorsement by Blockworks. The veracity of this content has not been verified and should not serve as financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research before making financial decisions.

