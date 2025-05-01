ZK rollup Aztec launches testnet today

The L2 chain with opt-in privacy features was eight years in the making

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

YuanyuanYan/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Supply Shock newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Privacy on the blockchain is a nice idea, but it’s hard to build.

Applications like Railgun on Ethereum enable that today, but it’s computationally expensive. You could opt for a chain like Monero, but it lacks smart-contract programmability.

So the holy grail of onchain privacy looks a little like this: opt-in privacy, native smart-contract programmability and, ideally, a bridge into the EVM world of DeFi. All while keeping the protocol decentralized.

The Aztec team may be closest to cracking that code.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Enter Aztec Network, a zk rollup built on Ethereum (not to be confused with Aztec Connect, which was sunset in 2023). The public testnet launches today.

By leveraging zero-knowledge technology, user balances and transactions on the L2 are encrypted to ensure privacy around details such as the sender, recipient or the transaction itself.

Aztec’s programmability is enabled by Noir, the company’s Rust-like language for zero-knowledge circuits. Noir lets developers write smart contracts that can perform shielded loans or private voting without needing to learn cryptography.

“Developers can use Aztec to build dapps with privacy features that seamlessly blend with Ethereum’s existing infrastructure, and they won’t need to struggle implementing complex cryptography,” said Aztec Network co-founder Zachary Williamson in a press release.

Aztec’s differentiation

Unlike most L2s (one exception is Arbitrum’s WASM), Aztec makes some significant modifications to the chain’s execution layer.

Public transactions on Aztec are executed through its custom Aztec Virtual Machine (AVM). Private transactions, however, are offloaded to a client-side environment known as the Private eXecution Environment. PXE is used to generate proofs and run smart contract logic privately.

Transaction proofs are then aggregated into single proofs for Ethereum settlement.

Client-side generation of zk proofs is typically expensive. Yet, Aztec’s new L2 keeps costs down. That’s largely thanks to its PLONK proving system, which makes it “simpler to generate client-side proofs on expensive hardware,” according to the company’s  blog. PLONK was co-invented by Aztec co-founder and CEO Zachary Williamson himself.

“Our client-side Prover incorporates the latest in PLONK research with the Protogalaxy folding scheme and a unique technique we call Goblin Plonk to accelerate recursion. We also built our own programming language, Noir, from scratch to compile programs directly into zero-knowledge circuits, which allows us to bypass the overheads seen with zero-knowledge virtual machines,” Williamson told Blockworks.

Contrary to popular belief, most zk rollups do not actually leverage zero-knowledge tech for the purposes of privacy encryption, making it somewhat of a misnomer. Zk rollups today use the tech primarily for the size compression of transactions — for scaling throughput — without encrypting user data.

Aztec applies zk proofs not just for verification, but also to enable end-to-end encryption of transaction metadata. Privacy is optional, however, tying into Aztec’s goals of developing a chain that has flexible privacy and selective disclosure.

That architecture is not possible on the Ethereum L1 today, where all details would be publicly exposed. Neither is it possible on other L1 chains like Monero or Zcash, which allow for private payments but lack smart contract programmability.

“We currently view blockchain privacy as all or nothing, but it doesn’t have to be,” Williamson said.

Aztec’s testnet already has over 100 sequencers in its Devnet and Provernet networks, paving the way for decentralization starting from day one.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (19).png

Research

Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s

Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy

The best capital markets are open to the most people — and crypto capital markets are open to everyone

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

by Casey Wagner /