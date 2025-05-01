Privacy

There are a total of 67 articles associated with Privacy.
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

ZK rollup Aztec launches testnet today

The L2 chain with opt-in privacy features was eight years in the making

by Donovan Choy /
PeopleSupply Shock

Crypto in 1993: WIRED cover story on Cypherpunks turns 32

Bitcoin stands on the shoulders of these Cypherpunk giants

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

COTI launches V2 mainnet: A new era of privacy-focused L2 solutions

Introducing garbled circuits for enhanced privacy and regulatory compliance

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Starting from NIL: Privacy focus of Nillion

With mainnet now live, Nillion looks to bring privacy-preserving compute to Web3

by Macauley Peterson /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Policymakers on privacy: Highlights from the DC Summit

The industry sometimes glosses over the uphill battle involved in getting crypto issues in front of lawmakers

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Pavel Durov says French investigation was ‘surprising’

Pavel Durov, in a Telegram message, breaks his silence about his arrest in France

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Telegram CEO indicted in France

A French court indicted the executive on charges including organizing or enabling illicit transactions

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

The SEC’s ‘unconstitutional’ collection of trading data

Behind one of the “greatest government-mandated mass collections of personal financial data in United States history”

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Worldcoin’s reputation predicament

The challenge for Worldcoin lies in demystifying the technology and clearly articulating its incentives

by Jeff Albus /
Opinion

Why we need philosophers to explain bitcoin: A review of ‘Resistance Money’

It’s refreshing to find those who are willing to openly debate bitcoin with evidence and logical reasoning instead of physical combat

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Privacy coins sacrificed so crypto could run

Plus, is crypto regulation really worth it?

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Mina mainnet upgrade unlocks privacy applications

The industry-first general purpose zk programmable blockchain charts a fresh course

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

House passes CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act with limited bipartisan support 

Three Democrats joined Republicans Thursday in supporting a bill that would block the Federal Reserve from issuing a retail CBDC

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

Samourai Wallet matters more than your memecoins

This case is a big deal — so big, in fact, that one wonders whether the crypto community fully appreciates its gravity

by Michael McSweeney /
DeFi

Worldcoin teases ‘World Chain’ layer-2

Worldcoin-related activity currently makes up 43% of activity on Optimism, a Dune dashboard suggests

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Worldcoin continues gradual open sourcing by sharing Orb core code

Code for the Orb’s main application and private key storage were released with some redactions

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

What is fully homomorphic encryption and how will it change blockchain?

FHE differs from zero-knowledge technology, as it can perform computation on top of encrypted data without revealing data points

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Worldcoin wants to pursue legal action against Spain over data block

Worldcoin told Blockworks it was given “little recourse” other than filing a suit

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Spanish data protection agency moves to temporarily block Worldcoin

Worldcoin must cease collecting and processing personal data in Spain, according to a press release Wednesday

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Blockchain transparency is a bug

Blockchain transparency is making Web3 the surveillance tool it was meant to free societies from

by Matan Almakis /
DeFi

Rarimo introduces ZK-based voting tool for secure, anonymous participation

Freedom Tool will enable citizens to organize anonymous elections in a trustless way

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

Without privacy, DAO governance fails

But total privacy is not the answer — DAOs need a combination of transparency and selective private governance to succeed

by Thomas Stuart /
Opinion

Privacy is going mainstream

2024 could be the year for privacy applications to cross over to non-crypto internet users

by Antoni Zolciak /
Markets

Privacy coins Zcash and Monero face delisting by crypto exchanges

OKX will be delisting the top three privacy coins next week

by Macauley Peterson /

