Privacy
The L2 chain with opt-in privacy features was eight years in the making
Bitcoin stands on the shoulders of these Cypherpunk giants
Introducing garbled circuits for enhanced privacy and regulatory compliance
With mainnet now live, Nillion looks to bring privacy-preserving compute to Web3
The industry sometimes glosses over the uphill battle involved in getting crypto issues in front of lawmakers
Pavel Durov, in a Telegram message, breaks his silence about his arrest in France
A French court indicted the executive on charges including organizing or enabling illicit transactions
Behind one of the “greatest government-mandated mass collections of personal financial data in United States history”
The challenge for Worldcoin lies in demystifying the technology and clearly articulating its incentives
It’s refreshing to find those who are willing to openly debate bitcoin with evidence and logical reasoning instead of physical combat
Plus, is crypto regulation really worth it?
The industry-first general purpose zk programmable blockchain charts a fresh course
Three Democrats joined Republicans Thursday in supporting a bill that would block the Federal Reserve from issuing a retail CBDC
This case is a big deal — so big, in fact, that one wonders whether the crypto community fully appreciates its gravity
Worldcoin-related activity currently makes up 43% of activity on Optimism, a Dune dashboard suggests
Code for the Orb’s main application and private key storage were released with some redactions
FHE differs from zero-knowledge technology, as it can perform computation on top of encrypted data without revealing data points
Worldcoin told Blockworks it was given “little recourse” other than filing a suit
Worldcoin must cease collecting and processing personal data in Spain, according to a press release Wednesday
Blockchain transparency is making Web3 the surveillance tool it was meant to free societies from
Freedom Tool will enable citizens to organize anonymous elections in a trustless way
But total privacy is not the answer — DAOs need a combination of transparency and selective private governance to succeed
2024 could be the year for privacy applications to cross over to non-crypto internet users
OKX will be delisting the top three privacy coins next week