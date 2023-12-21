3AC
The latest court action seeks to prevent the parties from actions that might “frustrate eventual enforcement by the liquidators,” Teneo says
3AC was the largest investor in WOO’s $30 million Series A round in late 2021, securing equity and 25 million WOO tokens
Sotheby’s held a 3AC bankruptcy auction back in June 2023 netting $11 million
Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are banned from roles involving capital market services companies under Singapore securities rules
BlockFi is fighting tooth and nail to retain billions of dollars from FTX and Three Arrows Capital over allegations of fraud
One NFT on auction at Sotheby’s fetch bids more than ten times higher than its highest public offer on OpenSea
OPNX CEO Leslie Lamb told Blockworks that the exchange has no Dubai or UAE clientele, despite the regulator reprimand.
What comes after ‘F’? Founders of bankrupt Three Arrows Capital have a new project they want money for, to enable trading of FTX claims
Several sources have told Blockworks DCG’s head, Barry Silbert, isn’t telling the full story relating to his company’s relationship with crypto lender Genesis
The firm overseeing 3AC’s liquidation asked a US court for permission to subpoena Su Zhu and Kyle Davies via Twitter and email while their locations remain unknown to the public
Wallets incorrectly linked to 3AC actually belong to Matrixport, Blockworks has confirmed
Lawyers for the fund’s creditors allege neither co-founder has cooperated with them in any meaningful manner
Crypto lenders have recently taken on significant counterparty risk though some, such as Anchorage, say they are weathering the storm
CEO Michael Moro said Genesis’ parent company Digital Currency Group has assumed some liabilities tied to 3AC
Blockworks interviewed three prominent crypto lawyers for their take on the industry’s future
Zhu Su and Kyle Davies location is unknown — they are rumored to have left Singapore, representatives for Three Arrows Capital said
The crypto staking app heavily restricted withdrawals after Three Arrows Capital’s troubles first came to light
Celsius execs believe most users would prefer the troubled cryptocurrency lender avoid the uphill task of bankruptcy
As of Monday, Voyager’s platform continues to operate and fulfill customer orders and withdrawals, and its liquidity levels remain healthy, the company said
Timeline: Grappling with volatility, crypto firms are halting withdrawals, carrying out emergency assessments and preparing for a bear market
Blockworks exclusive: Many protocols backed by Three Arrows kept their funding round capital, plus portions of their own treasuries, with the fund manager
The lender made the move to mitigate risks following fears of market contagion amid Three Arrows’ troubles
The crypto staking and yield generation platform imposed a $1,500 monthly withdrawal limit and paused reward distribution