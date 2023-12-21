3AC

Policy

Court orders $1B asset freeze for 3AC founders: Liquidator Teneo

The latest court action seeks to prevent the parties from actions that might “frustrate eventual enforcement by the liquidators,” Teneo says

by Ben Strack /
Business

WOO Network severs 3AC ties with share buyback

3AC was the largest investor in WOO’s $30 million Series A round in late 2021, securing equity and 25 million WOO tokens

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

3AC fire sale: Spencer Ventures to buy 144 Pudgy Penguins

Sotheby’s held a 3AC bankruptcy auction back in June 2023 netting $11 million

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Singapore bans 3AC founders from conducting market activity for 9 years

Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are banned from roles involving capital market services companies under Singapore securities rules

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

BlockFi fights FTX, 3AC claims to billions in disputed creditor funds

BlockFi is fighting tooth and nail to retain billions of dollars from FTX and Three Arrows Capital over allegations of fraud

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Sotheby’s Auctions off 3AC’s NFT Collection for $2.5M

One NFT on auction at Sotheby’s fetch bids more than ten times higher than its highest public offer on OpenSea

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Dubai Reprimands 3AC Founders’ New Crypto Exchange

OPNX CEO Leslie Lamb told Blockworks that the exchange has no Dubai or UAE clientele, despite the regulator reprimand.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

CoinFLEX Defends Controversial ‘GTX’ Venture with 3AC Founders

What comes after ‘F’? Founders of bankrupt Three Arrows Capital have a new project they want money for, to enable trading of FTX claims

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

DCG’s Barry Silbert is Dodging the Hard Questions, Sources Say

Several sources have told Blockworks DCG’s head, Barry Silbert, isn’t telling the full story relating to his company’s relationship with crypto lender Genesis

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

3AC Liquidators Want to Subpoena Su Zhu, Kyle Davies via Twitter

The firm overseeing 3AC’s liquidation asked a US court for permission to subpoena Su Zhu and Kyle Davies via Twitter and email while their locations remain unknown to the public

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Withdrawal of $45M from Curve Finance, Convex, Was Not From 3AC, Nansen Says

Wallets incorrectly linked to 3AC actually belong to Matrixport, Blockworks has confirmed

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

3AC’s Zhu and Davies To Skip Liquidators’ Court Hearing, Email Shows

Lawyers for the fund’s creditors allege neither co-founder has cooperated with them in any meaningful manner

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto Lenders in Turmoil as Markets Reel From ‘Unsafe’ Risk Management

Crypto lenders have recently taken on significant counterparty risk though some, such as Anchorage, say they are weathering the storm

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Genesis Reveals Exposure to Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital

CEO Michael Moro said Genesis’ parent company Digital Currency Group has assumed some liabilities tied to 3AC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

Q&A: Crypto Lawyers Talk 3AC Liquidation, ‘Code Is Law’

Blockworks interviewed three prominent crypto lawyers for their take on the industry’s future

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

3AC Files for Bankruptcy as Co-founders’ Location Unknown

Zhu Su and Kyle Davies location is unknown — they are rumored to have left Singapore, representatives for Three Arrows Capital said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Finblox Increases Withdrawal Limits Following 3AC Assessment

The crypto staking app heavily restricted withdrawals after Three Arrows Capital’s troubles first came to light

by Jocelyn Yang /
Markets

Celsius Clashes With Lawyers Over Chapter 11 Bankruptcy: Report

Celsius execs believe most users would prefer the troubled cryptocurrency lender avoid the uphill task of bankruptcy

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Voyager Digital Issues 3AC Notice of Default on Loan Around $665M

As of Monday, Voyager’s platform continues to operate and fulfill customer orders and withdrawals, and its liquidity levels remain healthy, the company said

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Firms On Alert During Market Uncertainty as 3AC Defaults

Timeline: Grappling with volatility, crypto firms are halting withdrawals, carrying out emergency assessments and preparing for a bear market

by Jocelyn Yang /
Finance

Three Arrows-backed Protocol Says Major Chunk of Treasury Is Unaccounted For

Blockworks exclusive: Many protocols backed by Three Arrows kept their funding round capital, plus portions of their own treasuries, with the fund manager

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

BlockFi Says It Liquidated a ‘Large Client’ Amid 3AC’s Margin Calls

The lender made the move to mitigate risks following fears of market contagion amid Three Arrows’ troubles

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Finblox Imposes Withdrawal Limit Amid 3AC’s Uncertainty

The crypto staking and yield generation platform imposed a $1,500 monthly withdrawal limit and paused reward distribution

by Jocelyn Yang /

