Alameda Research

AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s origins: Catastrophe strikes

Underlying Solana’s rapid 2021 ascent was its precarious dependency on Alameda Research and FTX

by Jeff Albus /
Policy

FTX co-founder won’t serve time in prison, judge rules

Prosecutors argued that FTX co-founder Gary Wang cooperated in their case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison sentenced to 24 months in prison

Ellison’s Tuesday sentencing comes months after Sam Bankman-Fried was handed a 25-year sentence

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

FTX, Alameda to pay $12.7B in CFTC settlement per court

As part of the settlement, FTX and Alameda are banned from having any digital asset commodities, which include bitcoin, ether and USDT

by Katherine Ross /
Business

FTX, BlockFi score tentative settlement agreement

The agreement between the two bankrupt crypto companies awaits court approval

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross /
Business

FTX’s Alameda dismisses lawsuit against Grayscale

The suit, filed back in March, lacked “merit” according to Grayscale

by Katherine Ross /
People

Here’s what you missed during week 2 of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial

The government continues to assert that Sam Bankman-Fried was the ringleader of FTX and Alameda

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross /
People

BlockFi ‘forced’ into bankruptcy following FTX, Alameda collapses: SBF trial live updates

Friday marks a shorter day in court (hopefully) with Judge Lewis Kaplan eyeing a 1 pm end time

by Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner&James Cirrone /
People

Ellison’s tell-all meeting with Alameda employees ‘was kind of fun’

Caroline Ellison told most employees about Alameda’s under-the-table borrowing habits for the first time just days before the two companies filed for bankruptcy, jurors learned Thursday

by Casey Wagner /
People

White-collar defense lawyer weighs in on SBF trial: ‘If I had to place a wager…’

Prosecutors have “smart strategy” of using witnesses to drive a narrative with “elements of ambition and romance and betrayal,” law partner tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
People

Former BlockFi CEO blames FTX, Alameda for bankruptcy: SBF trial live updates

Sam Bankman-Fried thought his hair “was an important part of FTX’s narrative and image,” Ellison testified Wednesday

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone&Casey Wagner /
People

SBF demanded 7 versions of Alameda’s balance sheet, Ellison testifies

“I didn’t want to be dishonest but I also didn’t want them to know the truth,” Caroline Ellison said of lying to lenders

by Casey Wagner /
People

Thai sex workers, Chinese bribes, and Signal messages: SBF live trial updates

Former Alameda co-CEO Caroline Ellison is back on the stand to continue testimony Wednesday morning

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone&Casey Wagner /
People

SBF defense petitions court to let them bring up Anthropic investment

Two defense letters are attempting to countering the prosecution’s claims and bolster their own

by Sebastian Sinclair /
People

Ellison: Alameda took FTX customer money for ‘whatever we needed’

Caroline Ellison told the jury that Bankman-Fried knew there was a very high chance Alameda wouldn’t be able to satisfy its outstanding loans

by Casey Wagner&James Cirrone /
People

Caroline Ellison got $20M bonus in 2021: SBF live trial updates

The former Alameda CEO also testified that Sam Bankman-Fried aspired to become president of the United States

by Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner&James Cirrone /
Finance

$500M FTX exploit is swapping millions in ETH for BTC. Why?

During the November 2022 downfall of FTX and Alameda Research, an attacker stole about $500 million worth of crypto

by Andrew Thurman /
People

Alameda was spending more trading than FTX was making in revenue: Co-founder

Government witness Gary Wang finished answering prosecution’s questions Friday, testifying that Alameda enjoyed a $65 billion line of credit

by Casey Wagner&James Cirrone /
People

SBF said FTX was not ‘bulletproof’ months before demise, testimony reveals

Former FTX employee Adam Yedidia described Sam Bankman-Fried’s state of mind in June 2022 when Alameda Research allegedly owed FTX customers $8 billion

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Alameda amends complaint against Grayscale as co-plaintiff search continues

Debtor affiliate of FTX amends its claims against the crypto firm in absence of co-plaintiffs, but still aims to recruit more support

by Ben Strack /
Business

Alameda looks to rally up co-plaintiffs in case against Grayscale

More than 45 individuals, funds and family offices “have already indicated they are willing to participate,” FTX debtor affiliate claims

by Ben Strack /
Business

BlockFi’s ‘reliance’ on Alameda, FTX led to ‘foreseeable losses’ – filing

BlockFi’s “demise was rooted in business practices and decisions well preceding” the bankruptcies of Alameda and FTX, a report found

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

No Criminal Charges for Oregon Democratic Party Over Secret FTX Cash

The Democratic Party of Oregon will also pay a reduced fine for failing to disclose the true source of a hefty donation tied to FTX

by Sebastian Sinclair /
People

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Want Most Charges Dropped

Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have labeled the US government’s response to the FTX saga “dramatic” and “troubling.”

by Shalini Nagarajan /

