Alameda Research
Underlying Solana’s rapid 2021 ascent was its precarious dependency on Alameda Research and FTX
Prosecutors argued that FTX co-founder Gary Wang cooperated in their case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Ellison’s Tuesday sentencing comes months after Sam Bankman-Fried was handed a 25-year sentence
As part of the settlement, FTX and Alameda are banned from having any digital asset commodities, which include bitcoin, ether and USDT
The agreement between the two bankrupt crypto companies awaits court approval
The suit, filed back in March, lacked “merit” according to Grayscale
The government continues to assert that Sam Bankman-Fried was the ringleader of FTX and Alameda
Friday marks a shorter day in court (hopefully) with Judge Lewis Kaplan eyeing a 1 pm end time
Caroline Ellison told most employees about Alameda’s under-the-table borrowing habits for the first time just days before the two companies filed for bankruptcy, jurors learned Thursday
Prosecutors have “smart strategy” of using witnesses to drive a narrative with “elements of ambition and romance and betrayal,” law partner tells Blockworks
Sam Bankman-Fried thought his hair “was an important part of FTX’s narrative and image,” Ellison testified Wednesday
“I didn’t want to be dishonest but I also didn’t want them to know the truth,” Caroline Ellison said of lying to lenders
Former Alameda co-CEO Caroline Ellison is back on the stand to continue testimony Wednesday morning
Two defense letters are attempting to countering the prosecution’s claims and bolster their own
Caroline Ellison told the jury that Bankman-Fried knew there was a very high chance Alameda wouldn’t be able to satisfy its outstanding loans
The former Alameda CEO also testified that Sam Bankman-Fried aspired to become president of the United States
During the November 2022 downfall of FTX and Alameda Research, an attacker stole about $500 million worth of crypto
Government witness Gary Wang finished answering prosecution’s questions Friday, testifying that Alameda enjoyed a $65 billion line of credit
Former FTX employee Adam Yedidia described Sam Bankman-Fried’s state of mind in June 2022 when Alameda Research allegedly owed FTX customers $8 billion
Debtor affiliate of FTX amends its claims against the crypto firm in absence of co-plaintiffs, but still aims to recruit more support
More than 45 individuals, funds and family offices “have already indicated they are willing to participate,” FTX debtor affiliate claims
BlockFi’s “demise was rooted in business practices and decisions well preceding” the bankruptcies of Alameda and FTX, a report found
The Democratic Party of Oregon will also pay a reduced fine for failing to disclose the true source of a hefty donation tied to FTX
Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have labeled the US government’s response to the FTX saga “dramatic” and “troubling.”