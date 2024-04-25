Algorand
The Algorand Foundation touts the network as first to go after pool of 10 million global developers
Exclusive: The self-declared “community-powered blockchain” testing a new network based on Algrorand tech
Company continues use of blockchain technology to make AI-generated user creations ownable and tradeable
The AlgoFi team didn’t specify the challenges that prompted its closure, but said a combination of factors rendered it unfeasible to continue operating
The tokens targeted include algorand (ALGO), decentraland (MANA), dash (DASH) and polygon (MATIC)
The SEC also alleged that six tokens available on Bittrex are securities
Last week crypto firms showed they like some traditional finance experience
The addition is expected to encourage a significant influx of mainstream developers to GameFi, cutting down the time it takes to implement blockchain tech into games
Sponsored
Despite all the bankruptcies and contagion fears, 2022 set new records for blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption
Sponsored
Blockchain experts are calling for a new standard of interoperability after a record breaking year of crypto hacks and bridge exploits
Michele Quintaglie tasked with helping blockchain company build brand, activate partnerships
Algorand will see its chief operating officer step up as CEO Steven Kokinos prepares to leave to pursue other interests.
The blockchain is set to help the soccer organization delve into digital assets through the partnership
The fund’s share ownership would be recorded on the Algorand blockchain
The new marketplace joins a growing list of startups trying to incorporate real-life use cases for NFTs
Staci Warden also brings experience from roles at the Milken Institute, Nasdaq and the US Treasury Department
“NIUM allows us to provide crypto and fiat acceptance at even more competitive prices and tap into lucrative new markets where we know there is serious demand,” Alchemy Pay CEO John Tan said.
Product will participate in DeFi liquidity mining, yield farming, lending, borrowing and trading.
Deal to lead to next-generation fan experiences on the blockchain.
Alliance to accelerate decentralized applications on the growing layer-1 protocol.
The fund, called Viridis, will focus on financing the development of DeFi on Algorand’s network
Investment offering would be available to accredited investors and require minimum investment of $10,000.