Algorand is a revolutionary blockchain platform that is reshaping the finance and technology sectors. With its cutting-edge features of scalability, robust security, and decentralization, Algorand has emerged as a prominent player in the world of cryptocurrencies. Stay updated on the latest advancements, strategic partnerships, and practical use cases that stem from this exceptional platform by following Blockworks, a reliable source for comprehensive news and expert insights on Algorand and other groundbreaking technologies.
DeFi

Algorand courts Python devs in ‘seismic change’

The Algorand Foundation touts the network as first to go after pool of 10 million global developers

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Algorand fork Voi tries a blockchain reboot

Exclusive: The self-declared “community-powered blockchain” testing a new network based on Algrorand tech

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

New LimeWire AI-powered music platform uses Polygon, Algorand

Company continues use of blockchain technology to make AI-generated user creations ownable and tradeable

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Closure of largest DeFi destination underscores Algorand’s struggles

The AlgoFi team didn’t specify the challenges that prompted its closure, but said a combination of factors rendered it unfeasible to continue operating

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

EToro curtails new orders of SEC-deemed crypto securities for US customers

The tokens targeted include algorand (ALGO), decentraland (MANA), dash (DASH) and polygon (MATIC)

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Bittrex Hit With SEC Lawsuit After Deciding to Leave US

The SEC also alleged that six tokens available on Bittrex are securities

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Latest In Crypto Hiring: Point72 Poaches Robinhood Pro

Last week crypto firms showed they like some traditional finance experience

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

‘Historic Move’ for GameFi as Unity Adds 13 Web3 Developer Tools

The addition is expected to encourage a significant influx of mainstream developers to GameFi, cutting down the time it takes to implement blockchain tech into games

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Sponsored

Why Central Banks and the Unbanked Are Both Looking at Blockchain

Despite all the bankruptcies and contagion fears, 2022 set new records for blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption

by John Gilbert /
Sponsored

Rethinking The Crypto Bridge After Year of Hacks

Blockchain experts are calling for a new standard of interoperability after a record breaking year of crypto hacks and bridge exploits

by John Gilbert /
Markets

Algorand Adds Ex-Comms Head at Visa, Fidelity as CMO

Michele Quintaglie tasked with helping blockchain company build brand, activate partnerships

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Algorand, Others Appoint New CEOs

Algorand will see its chief operating officer step up as CEO Steven Kokinos prepares to leave to pursue other interests.

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Algorand Price Up 15% After Deal With FIFA

The blockchain is set to help the soccer organization delve into digital assets through the partnership

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Digital Funds Seeks to Launch Tokenized S&P 500 Fund

The fund’s share ownership would be recorded on the Algorand blockchain

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Investors Can Now Buy Home Equity Slices Via Fractionalized NFTs

The new marketplace joins a growing list of startups trying to incorporate real-life use cases for NFTs

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Former JPMorgan Exec Named Algorand Foundation CEO

Staci Warden also brings experience from roles at the Milken Institute, Nasdaq and the US Treasury Department

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Alchemy Pay Adds Direct Fiat On-ramps via Partnership With Singapore Fintech, NIUM

“NIUM allows us to provide crypto and fiat acceptance at even more competitive prices and tap into lucrative new markets where we know there is serious demand,” Alchemy Pay CEO John Tan said.

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Borderless Capital Launches $500M Algorand-focused Fund

Product will participate in DeFi liquidity mining, yield farming, lending, borrowing and trading.

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Algorand Partners with Drone Racing League

Deal to lead to next-generation fan experiences on the blockchain.

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

SkyBridge Partners with NAX to Offer Algorand-based Platform

Alliance to accelerate decentralized applications on the growing layer-1 protocol.

by Ben Strack /
DeFiFinance

Algorand Foundation Launches $300M DeFi Fund

The fund, called Viridis, will focus on financing the development of DeFi on Algorand’s network

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFiFinance

Osprey Funds Looking To Offer Solana Trust

Investment offering would be available to accredited investors and require minimum investment of $10,000.

by Ben Strack /

