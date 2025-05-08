Anatoly Yakovenko

There are a total of 16 articles associated with Anatoly Yakovenko.
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

‘Nasdaq on Solana’ vision sees progress with Opening Bell launch

Sol Strategies will be the tokenized stock platform’s first listing

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s origins: Turning an idea into reality

Anatoly Yakovenko in 2017 embarked on the technical challenge of solving blockchain’s scalability problem

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Solana: A beginner-level explainer

Exploring the fundamentals of blockchain, Solana’s use cases and the network’s long-term vision

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana co-founder: Execution is the only moat

Mert Mumtaz recently grilled Anatoly Yakovenko on future issues that may face the Solana ecosystem

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

The story behind Solana’s queen of cringe

Bangerz, a pseudonymous X creator who works at a Solana NFT startup, shows how cringe can be a winning social strategy

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
article-image

Policy

Yakovenko critiques ‘bizarre’ inadequacies of current financial system

Current credit card transactions are like sharing private keys with merchants, Yakovenko says

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Rebuilding trust: Solana’s roadmap after a challenging year

Solana is aiming to put its previous headaches in the rear-view, with an eye on improving equitability for validators in the block production process

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Analysis

Launching a bunch of layer-2’s is not a viable solution to blockchain scaling, says Solana’s Yakovenko

Asynchronous solutions create information asymmetry and break composability, Yakovenko says

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

People

Solana’s Yakovenko advises aspiring founders: If you seek stress, it’s awesome

Despite all the ups and downs, the co-founder says the risks are worth it

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Has Been Around for a While. So, Where Are All the Apps?

The dearth of consumer-level Web3 apps is disappointing, but a few could be just around the corner

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFiPeople

Q&A: A Conversation With Solana Founders Raj and Anatoly

Many Solana unicorn projects are transitioning to multichain futures, but founders Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal haven’t lost hope yet

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Solana Community Remains Bullish Despite FTX Fallout

An estimated 10% of Solana’s market capitalization belonged to entities affiliated with Sam Bankman-Fried

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Fed Decision, Galaxy Fund, and Celebrities Push SOL to Recovery After Network Freeze

Solana has had a wild week with the network freezing up on the backs of a popular IDO and announcements from Galaxy Digital and a Fed Decision

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

The ‘Solana Summer’ Never Ends

Live from Lisbon: September’s 10-hour outage and double-digit fall hasn’t slowed down Solana development — the network currently has one billion transactions and $15 billion in locked-in DeFi value.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Solana Recovers After 10-hour Outage

Software engineers successfully deployed a fix to the nascent blockchain network.

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Solana Blockchain CEO Yakovenko Admits He is Crypto-Skeptic; Here’s Why

The current environment is extremely similar to the 1990s, when huge dreamers, ideas and companies like Six Degrees, popped up, only for them to disappear shortly after, he said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.