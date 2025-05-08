Anatoly Yakovenko
Sol Strategies will be the tokenized stock platform’s first listing
Anatoly Yakovenko in 2017 embarked on the technical challenge of solving blockchain’s scalability problem
Exploring the fundamentals of blockchain, Solana’s use cases and the network’s long-term vision
Mert Mumtaz recently grilled Anatoly Yakovenko on future issues that may face the Solana ecosystem
Bangerz, a pseudonymous X creator who works at a Solana NFT startup, shows how cringe can be a winning social strategy
Current credit card transactions are like sharing private keys with merchants, Yakovenko says
Solana is aiming to put its previous headaches in the rear-view, with an eye on improving equitability for validators in the block production process
Asynchronous solutions create information asymmetry and break composability, Yakovenko says
Despite all the ups and downs, the co-founder says the risks are worth it
The dearth of consumer-level Web3 apps is disappointing, but a few could be just around the corner
Many Solana unicorn projects are transitioning to multichain futures, but founders Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal haven’t lost hope yet
An estimated 10% of Solana’s market capitalization belonged to entities affiliated with Sam Bankman-Fried
Solana has had a wild week with the network freezing up on the backs of a popular IDO and announcements from Galaxy Digital and a Fed Decision
Live from Lisbon: September’s 10-hour outage and double-digit fall hasn’t slowed down Solana development — the network currently has one billion transactions and $15 billion in locked-in DeFi value.
Software engineers successfully deployed a fix to the nascent blockchain network.
The current environment is extremely similar to the 1990s, when huge dreamers, ideas and companies like Six Degrees, popped up, only for them to disappear shortly after, he said.