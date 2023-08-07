Anti-money laundering
The Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2023 aims to add “crypto participants,” including wallet providers, miners and validators, to the definition of “financial institutions”
Deloitte has spent the past year delving deeper into crypto and blockchain
Banks need to get serious when vetting crypto service providers, says Singapore’s monetary authority
The deadline for firms to submit comments on the proposed amendments is August 31, 2023
There’s more than enough crime in crypto to make a solid whistleblower program a key way to crack down on bad actors
An investigation found that BitPay’s cybersecurity and anti-money laundering programs were not in compliance with New York State’s Department of Financial Services regulations
“KYC norms are no longer a best practice but a legal obligation,” one tech lawyer said about India’s latest directive for the crypto industry
FinCEN, charged with combating money laundering, wants to see if DeFi filters through the regulator’s existing frameworks
‘AMLA,’ a brand new regulator, will monitor crypto businesses in the European Union considered a risk for money laundering
MiCA, the European landmark crypto law, is nearing the finish line in the EU’s long negotiation process
The proposed measures would expand anti-money laundering requirements on cryptoassets