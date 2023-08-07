Anti-money laundering

Policy

Dueling crypto anti-money laundering bills face off in the Senate

The Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2023 aims to add “crypto participants,” including wallet providers, miners and validators, to the definition of “financial institutions”

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Deloitte, Chainalysis partner up in quest to achieve crypto compliance

Deloitte has spent the past year delving deeper into crypto and blockchain

by James Cirrone /
Policy

On-chain monitoring ‘holistic risk management’ for banks, Singapore central bank says

Banks need to get serious when vetting crypto service providers, says Singapore’s monetary authority

by James Cirrone /
Policy

European Banking Authority Wants to Include Crypto in Money Laundering, Terrorism Guidelines

The deadline for firms to submit comments on the proposed amendments is August 31, 2023

by James Cirrone /
Opinion

Crypto Has Too Many Bad Actors. Here’s How To Make Them Pay.

There’s more than enough crime in crypto to make a solid whistleblower program a key way to crack down on bad actors

by Stephen M. Kohn /
Policy

BitPay To Pay $1M to New York’s Financial Services Department

An investigation found that BitPay’s cybersecurity and anti-money laundering programs were not in compliance with New York State’s Department of Financial Services regulations

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

All Crypto Companies in India Must Now KYC Users

“KYC norms are no longer a best practice but a legal obligation,” one tech lawyer said about India’s latest directive for the crypto industry

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

FinCEN Invites Bankers To Assess DeFi Risk

FinCEN, charged with combating money laundering, wants to see if DeFi filters through the regulator’s existing frameworks

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

EU Considers New ‘Anti-money Laundering Authority’

‘AMLA,’ a brand new regulator, will monitor crypto businesses in the European Union considered a risk for money laundering

Policy

EU Negotiators Want To Hammer Out Crypto Bill This Month

MiCA, the European landmark crypto law, is nearing the finish line in the EU’s long negotiation process

Policy

EU Parliament Committees Vote To Crack Down on Crypto Transfers

The proposed measures would expand anti-money laundering requirements on cryptoassets

by Ben Strack /

