AXS

There are a total of 9 articles associated with AXS.
FinanceMarkets

Issuers Race To Launch Short Bitcoin Futures ETFs

Direxion and AXS Investments follow suit after ProShares proposes ETF betting against bitcoin

by Ben Strack /
DeFiWeb3

Axie Infinity Program Lead: 2022 Will Be ‘All About Gameplay’

The popular play-to-earn game intends to launch its battle experience, Origins, and a land-based gaming experience, Project K, as well as update graphics, animations and gameplay

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

BTC Stumbles on 6.8% CPI Print; Axie Infinity Teases Future Gameplay: Markets Wrap

BTC retraces after 6.8% year-over-year inflation print, Axie Infinity leaks game developments set to roll out in 2022

by Sam Martin /
Markets

SOL Flips USDT in Market Cap; Axie Infinity Ronin DEX Goes Live: Markets Wrap

Solana becomes the fourth largest digital asset by market cap, AXS and SLP soar on news that the Ronin decentralized exchange is live.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

MANA, SAND, AXS Explode on Facebook’s Meta News; ETH Beats ATH: Markets Wrap

MANA, SAND, and AXS rally on Facebook’s rebranding endorsing the metaverse, the market is torn on how to value the Ethereum network.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Bitcoin Dominance Rises; SEC Chief Confirms US Won’t Ban Crypto: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin dominance rises as price surges to $51,500, Gary Gensler echoes Jerome Powell’s comments confirming the US has no plans to ban crypto

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Stagflation Worries Drag Down Equities; Bitcoin Shows Resilience: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin is trading near $49,200 despite equities selling off, Layer-1 battles continue to heat up, $AXS and $LUNA both enter price discovery.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Bitcoin Showing Strength; Global Energy Shortages Persist: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin is up nearly 12%, $AXS up 54%, Global energy shortages spread to the UK and the White House discusses stablecoin regulation

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Crypto Markets Bounce; Equities Sell Off into the Close: Markets Wrap

Equities continued their struggles, coal was up big on China’s fight against an energy shortage, and the crypto market posted gains.

by Sam Martin /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.