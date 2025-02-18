bankruptcy

The cryptocurrency industry has seen its share of bankruptcies, with several companies and projects failing to gain traction or experiencing significant financial losses. While some of these bankruptcies were a result of poor management or ill-conceived business models, others were due to external factors such as regulatory hurdles or market volatility. Follow Blockworks for the latest developments, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage on crypto bankruptcies varios cryptocurrency topics.
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

FTX payouts begin, but will creditors buy back in?

With $800 million now flowing to creditors, some expect a market boost — yet many remain cautious after years of waiting

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Remembering FTX: How the collapse shaped crypto’s future

Tracing centralized missteps to the industry’s push for transparency and stability

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

2 years on from FTX collapse, bitcoin tops $82K

FTX is still in bankruptcy proceedings, but the process is set to come to an end fairly soon

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Judge approves FTX bankruptcy plan

FTX “never had the crypto” to make in-kind distributions, witness says at FTX’s confirmation hearing

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Silvergate’s shuttering caused by ‘intense regulatory pressure:’ Executive

A former Silvergate exec said the shuttering wasn’t due to the bank being ill-equipped to deal with bank runs post-FTX, but rather because of the regulatory environment

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

BlockFi’s bankruptcy proceedings ‘golden standard’ compared to FTX: Lawyers

BlockFi and FTX both seem to be nearing the end of their bankruptcy proceedings

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

The case for AI finding a killer app for crypto

Plus, tying up the loose ends of crypto’s bankruptcies

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Opinion

‘Cryptomania’ reveals the true cost of SBF’s charitable facade

There’s yet another Sam Bankman-Fried book out there, and I think you should read it

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Policy

FTX, Alameda to pay $12.7B in CFTC settlement per court

As part of the settlement, FTX and Alameda are banned from having any digital asset commodities, which include bitcoin, ether and USDT

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: WikiLeaks founder is finally home after DAO support

Plus, FTX creditors can soon vote on the distribution plan proposed by debtors, and it isn’t a fan favorite

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

FTX and IRS reach settlement for approximately $885M

FTX debtors will pay the IRS $200M, with an outstanding lower priority claim of $685M

by Katherine Ross /
MarketsWeb3

Mt Gox distributions may not be all doom and gloom for bitcoin

The Mt Gox distributions may cause more downward pressure on bitcoin cash than bitcoin, Galaxy says

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: FTX’s bankruptcy isn’t the success you think it is

Would you rather have $88,000 or $17,400?

by Jason Yanowitz&David Canellis /
Business

Why FTX is different from other crypto bankruptcies

FTX seems to be nearing the finish line almost two years after initiating the bankruptcy process

by Katherine Ross /
Business

What’s next for FTX after the creditor payback proposal?

While the current plan reflects progress, it represents a draft with “many blanks,” lawyer says

by Ben Strack&Katherine Ross /
Business

FTX to sell $884M of Anthropic shares: Court filing

Jane Street, a Mubadala-linked fund and Fidelity-linked funds are some of the top buyers, according to court documents

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Terraform can retain its law firm despite SEC objections of ‘slush fund,’ court rules

Terraform Labs and the SEC are expected to head to trial later this month

by Katherine Ross /
Business

FTX, BlockFi score tentative settlement agreement

The agreement between the two bankrupt crypto companies awaits court approval

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross /
Policy

Genesis lawyer pushes back against DCG getting ‘a cut’ of customer recoveries

The hearings are expected to last for a couple of days as the court hears arguments for and against the bankruptcy plan proposed by Genesis

by Katherine Ross /
Business

FTX can sell its Anthropic stake, judge rules

Judge John Dorsey approved the motion to sell, which was filed earlier this month

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DCG calls NYAG, Genesis settlement agreement ‘subversive’

The parent company of bankrupt lender Genesis filed an objection to its settlement agreement with the NYAG on Wednesday

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Genesis gets court approval to offload $1.6B Grayscale shares

A lawyer for Genesis put the value of the Grayscale shares around $1.6 billion

by Katherine Ross /
Business

DCG valuation tops $4.4B in 2023

The company repaid over $1 billion in debt, according to the letter

by Katherine Ross /
Business

FTX paid $10M for this subsidiary, now it’s worth $500k 

CoinList plans to buy the company, which holds a South Dakota license to offer custody services

by Katherine Ross /

