Business

Bittrex Global won’t let users withdraw in USD as it winds down

The exchange said all trading activity will be “disabled” as of Dec. 4

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Bittrex’s US bankruptcy plan cleared by court

A US court has agreed to wrap up Bittrex’s bankruptcy plans several months after the exchange made the decision to wind down operations in the States

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Bittrex Global not ‘paying a penny’ as its US affiliate set to pay SEC

Exchange’s bankrupt US arm is responsible for the $24 million settlement amount while its foreign affiliate acts only as a “second-line guarantor,” Bittrex Global says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bittrex settles with SEC over unregistered securities charges

Bittrex declared bankruptcy back in May, a month after the SEC filed its lawsuit against the crypto exchange

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Paradigm says SEC ‘wrongfully’ charged Bittrex

Paradigm issued another letter in support of a crypto exchange being targeted by the SEC

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Bittrex mimics Coinbase, argues SEC lacks authority to apply securities laws to crypto

Bittrex says the SEC lacks “clear congressional authorization” required to apply securities laws to tokens

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Court order allows Bittrex to unlock crypto withdrawals on June 15

The court’s decision follows opposition by the US Department of Justice, which argued that Bittrex’s request for withdrawals was premature

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Bittrex US request to return customer funds ‘premature,’ government argues

The US government is opposing a motion from Bittrex to return customer funds — at least for now

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Bitcoin Loan Can Help Fund Bittrex Bankruptcy, Court Rules

Bittrex filed for bankruptcy after the SEC sued the company

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Bittrex Files For US Bankruptcy Just Weeks After SEC Lawsuit

The Bittrex bankruptcy has revealed the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control as the crypto exchange’s largest creditor

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

‘We Never Got a Chance to Respond’: Bittrex CEO on SEC Wells Notice

“As an industry, as a company, we’d much rather have clear rules that say what we can’t do than the uncertainty and the fog associated with simply not knowing what to do,” Linch told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
MarketsPolicy

Bittrex Calls Out SEC‘s ‘Crusade’ Against Crypto Firms

The SEC’s approach to regulation via enforcement will have a ‘chilling effect’ on US crypto firms, Bittrex said Monday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Bittrex Hit With SEC Lawsuit After Deciding to Leave US

The SEC also alleged that six tokens available on Bittrex are securities

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

SEC Names ALGO, DASH, Other Tokens Securities in Bittrex Lawsuit

The SEC’s Monday complaint against exchange Bittrex names 6 tokens securities

by Casey Wagner&David Canellis /
Business

Bittrex to Shut Down US Business Amid ‘Regulatory Uncertainty’

The decision is based on the “sad reality” of lawmakers in the country “seemingly committed to extinguishing the industry,” according to the Bittrex CEO

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Bittrex Crypto Exchange Fined $30M for US Sanctions Violation

The exchange allowed users in the Crimea region of Ukraine, as well as Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria to trade cryptoassets despite these being subject to US sanctions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

In One of Africa’s Largest Crypto Raises, South African Exchange Takes In $50M

The Series B round, led by Pantera Capital, raises the company’s valuation to $240 million

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

