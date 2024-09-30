Block
First it was MicroStrategy, then Block. Now over a dozen companies have bought bitcoin, treating it the same as cash.
The number of “active users” is actually quite difficult to measure
Block’s self-custody bitcoin wallet uses three keys to secure bitcoin
Quarterly earnings shows the company’s bitcoin holdings at fair value are roughly equal to its costs — but that was before October’s rally
The bitcoin halving slated for April 2024 — an event expected to spur upward price action for BTC — could be a boon for Block’s stock price, analysts say
Cash App’s $44 million of bitcoin gross profit during the three months down slightly from prior quarter, but up 7% year over year
Beyond layoffs, government agencies in the US and UK are on the prowl for crypto experts
Bitkey, a self-custody bitcoin wallet, is slated for a “wider public launch later this year”
Block plans to create custom silicon for bitcoin mining hardware to bring decentralization to the industry
MicroStrategy is finally back in the green on its bitcoin, but the same can’t be said for other companies
Buying the dip on company stock was the right move for insiders, but those who sold the local bottom have left millions on the table
Impairment costs remain a concern for companies despite long-term buying opportunities
Major stocks led by crypto bulls Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Michael Saylor are together down more than $2 billion on their bitcoin to date
Jack Dorsey’s vision for decentralized internet will be built solely on the Bitcoin blockchain
Big tech is losing some top talent to blockchain companies
Block’s earnings last quarter were healthy overall, but its bitcoin revenue fell significantly since this time last year
The mine, first announced in June 2021, will be powered by Tesla’s solar array and Megapack battery
Share prices for Block jumped more than 40% to a high of around $118 per share before cooling slightly to around $109
Through COPA, Meta pledged to not enforce its core cryptocurrency patents against any individual or company, except for “defensive reasons”
The move marks a significant first for the country to list a crypto-related company
Lightning Network is a decentralized protocol that uses smart contracts on top of blockchain-based cryptocurrencies like bitcoin
Twitter founder and Block CEO Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin maximalism was on display in reply to a question from Cardi B, while sharing that he’s bearish on Web3
The blockchain intelligence company provides tools to detect crypto fraud and financial crime. Tiger Global led the funding round.