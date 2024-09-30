Block

Block, a company focused on developing financial solutions via its subsidiaries Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, TBD. Founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Block aims to leverage the power of Bitcoin to create a more inclusive and accessible financial system. With a focus on privacy, security, and user empowerment, Block is exploring new ways to enable individuals and institutions to manage their assets, transact seamlessly, and access financial services without intermediaries. Follow Blockworks for the latest news, insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage of Block and related companies.
Business

The MicroStrategy effect: Rate of corporate bitcoin buys accelerates

First it was MicroStrategy, then Block. Now over a dozen companies have bought bitcoin, treating it the same as cash.

by David Canellis /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: Here’s where all the crypto users really are

The number of “active users” is actually quite difficult to measure

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner /
Business

Block announces preorders for Bitkey bitcoin wallet

Block’s self-custody bitcoin wallet uses three keys to secure bitcoin

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Block’s Cash App bitcoin revenue up, investment holdings now above breakeven

Quarterly earnings shows the company’s bitcoin holdings at fair value are roughly equal to its costs — but that was before October’s rally

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Bitcoin, Block shares more correlated than they should be: Berenberg

The bitcoin halving slated for April 2024 — an event expected to spur upward price action for BTC — could be a boon for Block’s stock price, analysts say

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitcoin sold to Cash App users rises to nearly $2.4B in Q2

Cash App’s $44 million of bitcoin gross profit during the three months down slightly from prior quarter, but up 7% year over year

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto hiring: More layoffs at ATMTA, Dorsey’s Block gains new board member

Beyond layoffs, government agencies in the US and UK are on the prowl for crypto experts

by James Cirrone /
Business

Coinbase to make self-custody ‘secure and easy to use’ with Block’s Bitkey

Bitkey, a self-custody bitcoin wallet, is slated for a “wider public launch later this year”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Block Looks to Disrupt Bitcoin Mining

Block plans to create custom silicon for bitcoin mining hardware to bring decentralization to the industry

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Dorsey and Saylor’s Bitcoin Strategy Is Paying Off — For Now

MicroStrategy is finally back in the green on its bitcoin, but the same can’t be said for other companies

by David Canellis /
Markets

Crypto Execs Bought the Dip on Their Own Stocks — They’re Up 40%

Buying the dip on company stock was the right move for insiders, but those who sold the local bottom have left millions on the table

by David Canellis /
Markets

Are Companies (Aside From MicroStrategy) Still Buying Bitcoin?

Impairment costs remain a concern for companies despite long-term buying opportunities

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Bitcoin Burdens Balance Sheets of Tesla, Block, MicroStrategy and More

Major stocks led by crypto bulls Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Michael Saylor are together down more than $2 billion on their bitcoin to date

by David Canellis /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Is Web5 Better Than Web3?

Jack Dorsey’s vision for decentralized internet will be built solely on the Bitcoin blockchain

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Are People Leaving Their Tech Jobs for Web3?

Big tech is losing some top talent to blockchain companies

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

10 Million Cash App Accounts Have Purchased Bitcoin, Jack Dorsey’s Block Brags

Block’s earnings last quarter were healthy overall, but its bitcoin revenue fell significantly since this time last year

by David Canellis /
Markets

Blockstream and Block Enlist Tesla, Break Ground on Bitcoin Mine

The mine, first announced in June 2021, will be powered by Tesla’s solar array and Megapack battery

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Jack Dorsey’s Block Jumps 42% on Positive Crypto Quarterly Earnings

Share prices for Block jumped more than 40% to a high of around $118 per share before cooling slightly to around $109

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Facebook Parent Meta Joins Nonprofit to Make Digital Assets Open Source

Through COPA, Meta pledged to not enforce its core cryptocurrency patents against any individual or company, except for “defensive reasons”

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Jack Dorsey’s Block to List on Australia’s ASX in First Major Crypto Listing in Exchange’s History

The move marks a significant first for the country to list a crypto-related company

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Cash App Integrates Lightning Network for Bitcoin Payments

Lightning Network is a decentralized protocol that uses smart contracts on top of blockchain-based cryptocurrencies like bitcoin

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Jack Dorsey Says ’Bitcoin Will Replace US Dollar’ and ‘You Don’t Own Web3’

Twitter founder and Block CEO Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin maximalism was on display in reply to a question from Cardi B, while sharing that he’s bearish on Web3

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

TRM Labs Lands $60 Million Series B Round

The blockchain intelligence company provides tools to detect crypto fraud and financial crime. Tiger Global led the funding round.

by Macauley Peterson /

