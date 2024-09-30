Block

Block, a company focused on developing financial solutions via its subsidiaries Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, TBD. Founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Block aims to leverage the power of Bitcoin to create a more inclusive and accessible financial system. With a focus on privacy, security, and user empowerment, Block is exploring new ways to enable individuals and institutions to manage their assets, transact seamlessly, and access financial services without intermediaries. Follow Blockworks for the latest news, insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage of Block and related companies.