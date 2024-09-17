BlockFi

BlockFi was a leading financial services provider in the cryptocurrency space that offered digital assets to customers until its bankruptcy in 2022. BlockFi empowered users to maximize their investment potential in what was thought to be a secure and transparent manner. Follow Blockworks for the latest updates, and coverage of BlockFi, its founders and bankruptcy proceedings.
article-image

Policy

BlockFi’s bankruptcy proceedings ‘golden standard’ compared to FTX: Lawyers

BlockFi and FTX both seem to be nearing the end of their bankruptcy proceedings

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: BlockFi’s Zac Prince heads for the crypto exit

Elsewhere, Anchorage Digital hires a former SEC lawyer and a GSR researcher becomes an ETF strategist at BlackRock

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

FTX, BlockFi score tentative settlement agreement

The agreement between the two bankrupt crypto companies awaits court approval

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

BlockFi emerges from bankruptcy less than a year after FTX collapse

BlockFi initially declared bankruptcy in November 2022

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

People

Here’s what you missed during week 2 of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial

The government continues to assert that Sam Bankman-Fried was the ringleader of FTX and Alameda

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross /
article-image

People

Former BlockFi CEO blames FTX, Alameda for bankruptcy: SBF trial live updates

Sam Bankman-Fried thought his hair “was an important part of FTX’s narrative and image,” Ellison testified Wednesday

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

BlockFi to move forward with Chapter 11 plan

Less than a year after declaring bankruptcy, BlockFi’s bankruptcy plan was confirmed

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

FTX opposes BlockFi’s bankruptcy plan

FTX filed an objection to BlockFi’s bankruptcy plan Wednesday

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

BlockFi wants to convert some of its crypto assets to stablecoins

BlockFi seeks to convert ALGO, BCH and DOGE holdings to stablecoins

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

BlockFi, FTX downplay data breach involving claims administration platform Kroll

The breach Thursday calls into question the security measures employed by the third-party vendor

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

BlockFi fights FTX, 3AC claims to billions in disputed creditor funds

BlockFi is fighting tooth and nail to retain billions of dollars from FTX and Three Arrows Capital over allegations of fraud

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

BlockFi inching closer to customer refunds, locks down conditional court approval

BlockFI received conditional approval on its disclosure statement

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

BlockFi’s ‘reliance’ on Alameda, FTX led to ‘foreseeable losses’ – filing

BlockFi’s “demise was rooted in business practices and decisions well preceding” the bankruptcies of Alameda and FTX, a report found

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Uncategorized

BlockFi’s UCC claims former CEO Zac Prince ‘personally profited’ from company

BlockFi’s UCC wants to show who former CEO Zac Prince really is and what he and “his colleagues were doing…when no one was watching”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

SEC will ‘forego’ $30M BlockFi penalty until investors are repaid

BlockFi is set to open customer withdrawals later this summer

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

BlockFi set to open customer withdrawals in summer

The lender said it needs to develop new product features and make platform modifications to facilitate withdrawals

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Industry Weighs in as Crypto Asset Reporting Proposal Hits Final Stretch

Grayscale Investments, Kraken and BlockFi are among the industry players floating support, and suggestions, as the comment period winds down

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

BlockFi Released Materials Regarding Proposed Reorganization Plan Early, Court Orders Them to Withdraw

The creditors committee said BlockFi’s communication with creditors was “loud” and “in your face”

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

Whales Caused Crypto Banks To Go Belly Up in 2022, Study Finds

Researchers at the Chicago Fed observed that platforms used customer funds for risky investments to generate promised high returns, and customers ran to avoid potential losses

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

BlockFi to Liquidate Crypto Lending Platform, Over $1B on the Line in Litigation

Creditors will have until July 28, 2023 to vote on BlockFi’s restructuring plan should the court approve it

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

BlockFi Can Return Nearly $300M to Some Wallet Customers, Judge Rules

“The user interface did not accurately reflect the transactions,” Kaplan said in court

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

BlockFi Gets Few More Weeks To Find Bankruptcy Exit Plan

Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has been allowed to extend the deadline for its Chapter 11 plan to mid-May

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Bhutan’s Investment Arm Invested Millions in Crypto, According to Celsius Documents

Druk Holdings and Investments, which is the Kingdom of Bhutan’s sovereign investment arm, was a customer of both Celsius and BlockFi before the bankruptcies

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

BlockFi Accuses Creditors of Being ‘Divorced From Reality’

BlockFi’s proposal to return the crypto held in customer wallets has been delayed while both parties attempt to resolve their issues

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.