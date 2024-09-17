BlockFi
BlockFi and FTX both seem to be nearing the end of their bankruptcy proceedings
Elsewhere, Anchorage Digital hires a former SEC lawyer and a GSR researcher becomes an ETF strategist at BlackRock
The agreement between the two bankrupt crypto companies awaits court approval
BlockFi initially declared bankruptcy in November 2022
The government continues to assert that Sam Bankman-Fried was the ringleader of FTX and Alameda
Sam Bankman-Fried thought his hair “was an important part of FTX’s narrative and image,” Ellison testified Wednesday
Less than a year after declaring bankruptcy, BlockFi’s bankruptcy plan was confirmed
FTX filed an objection to BlockFi’s bankruptcy plan Wednesday
BlockFi seeks to convert ALGO, BCH and DOGE holdings to stablecoins
The breach Thursday calls into question the security measures employed by the third-party vendor
BlockFi is fighting tooth and nail to retain billions of dollars from FTX and Three Arrows Capital over allegations of fraud
BlockFI received conditional approval on its disclosure statement
BlockFi’s “demise was rooted in business practices and decisions well preceding” the bankruptcies of Alameda and FTX, a report found
BlockFi’s UCC wants to show who former CEO Zac Prince really is and what he and “his colleagues were doing…when no one was watching”
BlockFi is set to open customer withdrawals later this summer
The lender said it needs to develop new product features and make platform modifications to facilitate withdrawals
Grayscale Investments, Kraken and BlockFi are among the industry players floating support, and suggestions, as the comment period winds down
The creditors committee said BlockFi’s communication with creditors was “loud” and “in your face”
Researchers at the Chicago Fed observed that platforms used customer funds for risky investments to generate promised high returns, and customers ran to avoid potential losses
Creditors will have until July 28, 2023 to vote on BlockFi’s restructuring plan should the court approve it
“The user interface did not accurately reflect the transactions,” Kaplan said in court
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has been allowed to extend the deadline for its Chapter 11 plan to mid-May
Druk Holdings and Investments, which is the Kingdom of Bhutan’s sovereign investment arm, was a customer of both Celsius and BlockFi before the bankruptcies
BlockFi’s proposal to return the crypto held in customer wallets has been delayed while both parties attempt to resolve their issues