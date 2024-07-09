bug bounty
Bug bounty programs, an essential component of cybersecurity in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, offer rewards to ethical hackers and security researchers for identifying and reporting vulnerabilities in digital platforms. As the industry continues to expand and the importance of robust security measures becomes increasingly paramount, bug bounties are instrumental in maintaining the integrity and safety of decentralized technologies. In a rapidly evolving landscape with continuous news and developments, staying informed is crucial. Follow Blockworks for the latest insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage of bug bounty programs, and stay up-to-date on the critical role they play in the world of blockchain and digital assets.
Plus, Multicoin Capital’s SOL donation match for the Sentinel Action Fund
by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
After the Kraken-CertiK incident earlier this week, Ledger’s Charles Guillemet weighed in on white hat hackers
Kraken and CertiK brought their beef to social media after Kraken said researchers exploited $3 million through a bug
The free offering organizes and tracks a list of programs and available requests for proposal
by Ben Strack /
The bug bounty platform will use the latest fundraise to grow its tech team
by Bessie Liu /
The final pre-Merge clients rolled out this week as the Ethereum community prepares for proof-of-stake liftoff
by Macauley Peterson /
Tether receives more scrutiny, this time from Hindenburg Research as they launch a bounty program in search of more clarity regarding the company’s reserves.
by Sam Martin /