Bug bounty programs, an essential component of cybersecurity in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, offer rewards to ethical hackers and security researchers for identifying and reporting vulnerabilities in digital platforms. As the industry continues to expand and the importance of robust security measures becomes increasingly paramount, bug bounties are instrumental in maintaining the integrity and safety of decentralized technologies.
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Solana’s new client is opening up a bug bounty

Plus, Multicoin Capital’s SOL donation match for the Sentinel Action Fund

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFi

Some white hat hacker behavior is ‘weird,’ Ledger CTO says

After the Kraken-CertiK incident earlier this week, Ledger’s Charles Guillemet weighed in on white hat hackers

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessWeb3

Kraken’s CSO confirms CertiK returned funds with a ‘small amount’ lost to fees

Kraken and CertiK brought their beef to social media after Kraken said researchers exploited $3 million through a bug

by Katherine Ross /
AnnouncementsBusiness

New ‘Grantfarm’ Platform to Track Crypto Grants

The free offering organizes and tracks a list of programs and available requests for proposal

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

Framework Makes its Largest Single Bet Yet on Immunefi

The bug bounty platform will use the latest fundraise to grow its tech team

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiMarkets

Ethereum Merge Countdown at T-20 Days

The final pre-Merge clients rolled out this week as the Ethereum community prepares for proof-of-stake liftoff

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Hindenburg Research Targets Tether with $1M Bounty Program

Tether receives more scrutiny, this time from Hindenburg Research as they launch a bounty program in search of more clarity regarding the company’s reserves.

by Sam Martin /

