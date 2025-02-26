Bull Market

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin slips to $86K — Is the bull run over?

Bitcoin’s dip, surging ETF outflows and Bybit’s $1.5 billion hack shakes investor confidence. What’s next?

by Macauley Peterson /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

What analysts say about the market next year

ETH’s been watching from the sidelines as bitcoin and solana take off

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin’s history of bull market drawdowns

The most brutal drawdowns have historically happened at the tail end of bull runs

by David Canellis /
Analysis

Why the US election could put a timer on this bitcoin bull market

Bitcoin is now in the second half of its bull market, if the previous ones are anything to go by

by David Canellis /
Markets

Bitcoin is still tracking ahead of the 2021 bull market — but only just

The price of bitcoin really took off at this point in the past three bull markets

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

Where are we on the bull market chart?

Plus, industry experts say crypto is in its comeback era

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Markets

Bitcoin bulls meet their third final boss after US and Germany: Mt. Gox

The Mt. Gox repayments are finally here, whether the market is ready or not

by David Canellis /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: How low BTC’s price might go after Monday’s dip

Plus, an update on the ether ETF front and an overview of this week’s economic calendar

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Markets

How this bitcoin bull market stacks up against the others

Bitcoin has been in a bull market for 19 months. If March wasn’t the top, that is.

by David Canellis /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Trade monitoring could cost Binance billions

Plus, a dive into crypto’s ever-expanding unicorn club

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Markets

Bitcoin halvings may be bullish — but returns have shrunk every cycle

Individual cryptocurrencies may well jump in value during the next bull run, but the market overall has pumped less and less every time

by David Canellis /
Business

Crypto Hiring Q&A: Crypto firms are looking for Solana-literate devs

Elsewhere, Cowen’s crypto employees moved to StoneX and Nomura’s crypto custody firm CEO stepped down

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

No bull: Bitcoin has been in a kangaroo market for nearly a whole year

Bitcoin right now feels like a kangaroo, hopping up and down, wanting to start the bull market again

by David Canellis /
Markets

How this Bitcoin bull market tracks to other major price rallies

This would be Bitcoin’s fifth bull market ever, with market cycles historically lasting years

by David Canellis /
Markets

Bitcoin seeing ‘strong demand’ as crypto market eyes ‘recovery phase’

Analysis of previous bitcoin bull market corrections shows past year’s drawdown was much weaker than prior cycles — an indication of strong demand

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Is Mirroring 2018 Bear Market Recovery

Bitcoin is moving in eerily similar ways to previous cycles, but could it be too early to call time on the bear market?

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto Bear Cases Every Bull Should Consider This Year

Crypto bulls may be celebrating recent rallies, but there’s still reason to be cautious for the rest of the year

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Is The Bull Market Over? | Darius Dale

42 Macro’s founder, Darius Dale, uses his GRID framework to discuss warning and risk signals brewing in markets

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Is the Crypto Bull Market Over | Dan Tapiero and Dan Morehead

Dan Tapiero and Dan Morehead join “On the Margin” host Michael Ippolito to discuss crypto, its growing mainstream adoption and their outlooks for both the macro and crypto spaces

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: DAOs are crypto’s most important innovation | Cooper Turley

Cooper Turley gives a DAO crash course as he discusses steps to creating a DAO, the community aspect of it, and how to invest in the ever-evolving ecosystem.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.