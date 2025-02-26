Bull Market
Bitcoin’s dip, surging ETF outflows and Bybit’s $1.5 billion hack shakes investor confidence. What’s next?
ETH’s been watching from the sidelines as bitcoin and solana take off
The most brutal drawdowns have historically happened at the tail end of bull runs
Bitcoin is now in the second half of its bull market, if the previous ones are anything to go by
The price of bitcoin really took off at this point in the past three bull markets
Plus, industry experts say crypto is in its comeback era
The Mt. Gox repayments are finally here, whether the market is ready or not
Plus, an update on the ether ETF front and an overview of this week’s economic calendar
Bitcoin has been in a bull market for 19 months. If March wasn’t the top, that is.
Plus, a dive into crypto’s ever-expanding unicorn club
Individual cryptocurrencies may well jump in value during the next bull run, but the market overall has pumped less and less every time
Elsewhere, Cowen’s crypto employees moved to StoneX and Nomura’s crypto custody firm CEO stepped down
Bitcoin right now feels like a kangaroo, hopping up and down, wanting to start the bull market again
This would be Bitcoin’s fifth bull market ever, with market cycles historically lasting years
Analysis of previous bitcoin bull market corrections shows past year’s drawdown was much weaker than prior cycles — an indication of strong demand
Bitcoin is moving in eerily similar ways to previous cycles, but could it be too early to call time on the bear market?
Crypto bulls may be celebrating recent rallies, but there’s still reason to be cautious for the rest of the year
42 Macro’s founder, Darius Dale, uses his GRID framework to discuss warning and risk signals brewing in markets
Dan Tapiero and Dan Morehead join “On the Margin” host Michael Ippolito to discuss crypto, its growing mainstream adoption and their outlooks for both the macro and crypto spaces
Cooper Turley gives a DAO crash course as he discusses steps to creating a DAO, the community aspect of it, and how to invest in the ever-evolving ecosystem.