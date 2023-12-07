crypto mining

Business

Crypto miners keep busy ahead of halving with accelerated machine buys

Public mining companies have committed about $750 million to buy machines in the last couple months, BlocksBridge Consulting data shows

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin rally powers mining stocks higher

Crypto mining stocks are performing well over a five-day period following a rise in digital asset valuations as mixed operational cost outcomes threaten sustainability

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Marathon Digital mines invalid block due to bug

Marathon’s error occurred at block height 809478, and Foundry ended up snagging the reward

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Laos’ pro-crypto miner policy backfires during severe drought

Laos, which had previously initiated regulations to formalize and encourage crypto mining and trading, is changing tactics during the bear market

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Handful of public bitcoin miners log modest hashing power gains for July

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark and Bitfarms have all released their monthly mining reports for July

by James Cirrone /
Business

KuCoin’s mining pool to halt operations ‘until further notice’

The pool will suspend operations on Aug. 15 at 12 pm ET

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Time is running out for Arkansas locals to pass crypto mining noise ordinances

A new law makes it illegal for counties and cities to pass regulation limiting the noise output of crypto mining operations

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Google now offering $1M crypto mining attack protection

Google found that in 65% of cases involving compromised cloud accounts, hackers were engaging in crypto mining

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Ethereum Miner Dumped ETH After Merge in Favor of Dogecoin

Dogecoin made up 28% of NYSE-listed BIT Mining’s crypto treasury at the end of last quarter, having sold one-third of its Ethereum stash

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

In US Crypto Mining Regulation, Where do the States Stand?

Crypto mining bills in Arkansas and Montana now await governor signatures, while other states are at different stages in rush to regulate the segment

by Ben Strack /
Policy

US Lawmakers Try Again: Validators, Miners, Devs Are Not ‘Brokers’

Current legal wording lumps regular crypto network participants with the heavily regulated broker industry, lawmakers warn

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Missouri Moves Closer to Legally Protecting Crypto Mining

The bill, introduced in January 2023, is similar to a measure making its way through the Mississippi state legislature

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Mississippi Bill Legalizes Bitcoin Mining in Residential and Industrial Areas

The state’s mining bill, set to become effective July 1, protects miners from being considered as money transmitters

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Oregon Weighing Crypto Miner Carbon Crackdown 

Oregon was once a hotbed for crypto miners. A new bill is the latest blow against them.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Expect More Bitcoin Miners To Go Bankrupt in 2023

Amid bankruptcies, the fate of struggling crypto miners remains in flux, as some are better positioned to weather the crypto storm

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Argo Blockchain Warns Bankruptcy Still on the Table

The London-based miner’s shares were suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq on Dec. 9

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto Miners Mulling Options as Downturn Weighs Heavily

Iris Energy weighs options for survival while Marathon mulls buying assets from bankrupt Compute North

by Ben Strack /
DeFiSponsored

POW Isn’t Dead: Merged Mining Solves Bitcoin’s Energy Problem

Bitcoin mining is at a historical level of unprofitability, but merged mining strategies could change the game

by John Lee Quigley /
Markets

Crypto Miner Consolidation Imminent as Some Industry Players Struggle

Acquisitions are set to pick up, digital assets executives told Blockworks, after Argo Blockchain and Core Scientific reveal struggles

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Core Scientific Stock Price Plummets 70% as It Considers Bankruptcy

The crypto miner’s board has decided to skip upcoming payments and hire advisers to evaluate the company’s options

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Riot Blockchain CEO: Firm Is One of Mining Space’s ‘Best-positioned Acquirers’

Potential transactions would focus on more than scaling, CEO says, as company seeks to fulfill expansion plans

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Will New Lending Pool for Crypto Miners Attract Borrowers?

High interest rates could keep companies from using Icebreaker Finance’s loans, analyst says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Ethereum Switches to Proof-of-stake After 7 Years of Work

After a successful Merge the blockchain’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus drops new supply issuance of ETH by 90%, equal to three Bitcoin halving events

by Shalini Nagarajan&Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

White House Criticizes Proof-of-work Crypto Mining

The Biden administration is urging crypto miners to explore greener alternatives

by Bessie Liu /

