Public mining companies have committed about $750 million to buy machines in the last couple months, BlocksBridge Consulting data shows
Crypto mining stocks are performing well over a five-day period following a rise in digital asset valuations as mixed operational cost outcomes threaten sustainability
Marathon’s error occurred at block height 809478, and Foundry ended up snagging the reward
Laos, which had previously initiated regulations to formalize and encourage crypto mining and trading, is changing tactics during the bear market
Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark and Bitfarms have all released their monthly mining reports for July
The pool will suspend operations on Aug. 15 at 12 pm ET
A new law makes it illegal for counties and cities to pass regulation limiting the noise output of crypto mining operations
Google found that in 65% of cases involving compromised cloud accounts, hackers were engaging in crypto mining
Dogecoin made up 28% of NYSE-listed BIT Mining’s crypto treasury at the end of last quarter, having sold one-third of its Ethereum stash
Crypto mining bills in Arkansas and Montana now await governor signatures, while other states are at different stages in rush to regulate the segment
Current legal wording lumps regular crypto network participants with the heavily regulated broker industry, lawmakers warn
The bill, introduced in January 2023, is similar to a measure making its way through the Mississippi state legislature
The state’s mining bill, set to become effective July 1, protects miners from being considered as money transmitters
Oregon was once a hotbed for crypto miners. A new bill is the latest blow against them.
Amid bankruptcies, the fate of struggling crypto miners remains in flux, as some are better positioned to weather the crypto storm
The London-based miner’s shares were suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq on Dec. 9
Iris Energy weighs options for survival while Marathon mulls buying assets from bankrupt Compute North
Bitcoin mining is at a historical level of unprofitability, but merged mining strategies could change the game
Acquisitions are set to pick up, digital assets executives told Blockworks, after Argo Blockchain and Core Scientific reveal struggles
The crypto miner’s board has decided to skip upcoming payments and hire advisers to evaluate the company’s options
Potential transactions would focus on more than scaling, CEO says, as company seeks to fulfill expansion plans
High interest rates could keep companies from using Icebreaker Finance’s loans, analyst says
After a successful Merge the blockchain’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus drops new supply issuance of ETH by 90%, equal to three Bitcoin halving events
The Biden administration is urging crypto miners to explore greener alternatives