A community-driven, radically fair currency model is challenging Worldcoin’s biometric vision
In crypto, survival often means bouncing back harder after the inevitable 80% correction
Some critics dismiss RWAs as tokenized nonsense — but RWAs could truly revolutionize how we trade assets globally
Not only are we quite centralized, but the degree to which this centralization is hidden makes it impossible to remain secure
I can’t help thinking about all of the ways that several million dollars could help US law enforcement prevent active crypto scams
We shouldn’t let bitcoin’s potential become overshadowed by political maneuvering
It may be counterintuitive that a high amount of focus on a technology would lead to security risks — but it’s true
While memecoins may seem harmless, I believe this speculative playground is detrimental to the long-term health of the DeFi
Instead, the primary path to real RWA growth is dollar-backed stablecoins
Despite the hardships and the seedier side of crypto that my first project was subjected to, I’m choosing to stay in this industry and try to make an impact
Proof-of-reserves could have potentially prevented such catastrophic failures like the 2022 crypto market collapse
This might sound contradictory to the entire ethos of the crypto space, but I believe that the most powerful players in crypto want to become the next Big Tech
Doesn’t it sound familiar that a space intended to help the financially disenfranchised ended up in a giant, messy massive money grab?
In the world of decentralized infrastructure, it’s time to put much needed tools into the right hands and create a healthier open internet
Whether you decide to invest in bitcoin should be up to you, not the SEC or Gary Gensler
I’ve come to the realization that more attention is needed to create and sculpt the digital spaces where we live
I know it is not in their nature, but US regulators could learn a lot by researching the digital asset frameworks that overseas regulators have already gotten right
Let’s not make “tweeting the most explosive thing you can think of” the stereotype of the crypto space anymore
It’s not hard to see why the current open book nature of public blockchains is a cause for concern for many would-be users and enterprise adopters
We should support all politicians who oppose the Biden administration’s extreme efforts to kill the industry in the United States — regardless of party
Any politician who supports our industry should be rewarded with election or re-election. Those who oppose it should be fired
What I found most compelling in this digital art history is how NFTs are far less revolutionary as an art form than I had believed
It’s in the best interest of our elected officials to cultivate that interest in crypto and incorporate these voters into a long-term political strategy
We need this repeal for the future of our digital economy, the safe custody of cryptocurrencies and the good of the American investor