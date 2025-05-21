cryptocurrency

There are a total of 583 articles associated with cryptocurrency.
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Circles V2 reimagines fair money for all

A community-driven, radically fair currency model is challenging Worldcoin’s biometric vision

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Analysis

Celebrating 80% price drawdowns, crypto’s most thrilling tradition

In crypto, survival often means bouncing back harder after the inevitable 80% correction

by David Canellis /
article-image

Opinion

There is real value in RWAs

Some critics dismiss RWAs as tokenized nonsense — but RWAs could truly revolutionize how we trade assets globally

by Jag Singh /
article-image

Opinion

Web3’s biggest security threat is a familiar monster — centralization 

Not only are we quite centralized, but the degree to which this centralization is hidden makes it impossible to remain secure

by John Woods /
article-image

Opinion

OneCoin’s Crypto Queen should be old news

I can’t help thinking about all of the ways that several million dollars could help US law enforcement prevent active crypto scams

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
article-image

Opinion

Bitcoin isn’t right or left — it’s forward

We shouldn’t let bitcoin’s potential become overshadowed by political maneuvering

by Elliot David /
article-image

Opinion

L2s have gotten hyperfocused — that’s bad news for Web3

It may be counterintuitive that a high amount of focus on a technology would lead to security risks — but it’s true

by Lukas Bronsvoort /
article-image

Opinion

The memecoin mirage is a speculative sideshow threatening DeFi

While memecoins may seem harmless, I believe this speculative playground is detrimental to the long-term health of the DeFi

by Srikumar Misra /
article-image

Opinion

Most RWAs today are tokenized nonsense

Instead, the primary path to real RWA growth is dollar-backed stablecoins

by Carlos Mercado /
article-image

Opinion

DeFi is the future (and a hack can’t convince me otherwise)

Despite the hardships and the seedier side of crypto that my first project was subjected to, I’m choosing to stay in this industry and try to make an impact

by Alex Hoffman /
article-image

Opinion

Stop burning investors: Crypto needs proof-of-reserves

Proof-of-reserves could have potentially prevented such catastrophic failures like the 2022 crypto market collapse

by Noah Buxton /
article-image

Opinion

FIT21 isn’t the crypto win you think it is

This might sound contradictory to the entire ethos of the crypto space, but I believe that the most powerful players in crypto want to become the next Big Tech

by Eli Zeger /
article-image

Opinion

What do memecoins and meme stocks have in common?: A review of ‘The Trolls of Wall Street’

Doesn’t it sound familiar that a space intended to help the financially disenfranchised ended up in a giant, messy massive money grab?

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
article-image

Opinion

Web3 doesn’t need flashy — it needs functional

In the world of decentralized infrastructure, it’s time to put much needed tools into the right hands and create a healthier open internet

by Dermot O’Riordan /
article-image

Opinion

It’s time to end the SEC’s war on crypto

Whether you decide to invest in bitcoin should be up to you, not the SEC or Gary Gensler

by Anthony Scaramucci /
article-image

Opinion

It’s time to take back our digital communities

I’ve come to the realization that more attention is needed to create and sculpt the digital spaces where we live

by Ben Rubin /
article-image

Opinion

Hey regulators, here’s how to get crypto right

I know it is not in their nature, but US regulators could learn a lot by researching the digital asset frameworks that overseas regulators have already gotten right

by Eli Cohen /
article-image

Opinion

Crypto Twitter should stop tweeting weird and terrible things

Let’s not make “tweeting the most explosive thing you can think of” the stereotype of the crypto space anymore

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
article-image

Opinion

Private stablecoins will be the bedrock of on-chain commerce

It’s not hard to see why the current open book nature of public blockchains is a cause for concern for many would-be users and enterprise adopters

by Matthew Niemerg&Christian Walker /
article-image

Opinion

Why I’m a single-issue crypto voter

We should support all politicians who oppose the Biden administration’s extreme efforts to kill the industry in the United States — regardless of party

by Austin Campbell /
article-image

Opinion

Why crypto matters: Foundations of a free and prosperous society

Any politician who supports our industry should be rewarded with election or re-election. Those who oppose it should be fired 

by Charles Hoskinson /
article-image

Opinion

The history of NFTs you didn’t know you needed: A review of ‘Token Supremacy’

What I found most compelling in this digital art history is how NFTs are far less revolutionary as an art form than I had believed

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
article-image

Opinion

Don’t dismiss the misunderstood techno-optimist voter

It’s in the best interest of our elected officials to cultivate that interest in crypto and incorporate these voters into a long-term political strategy

by Kristin Smith /
article-image

Opinion

It’s time to overturn SAB 121

We need this repeal for the future of our digital economy, the safe custody of cryptocurrencies and the good of the American investor

by Rep. Mike Flood&Rep. Wiley Nickel /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.