custodian

There are a total of 7 articles associated with custodian.
article-image

Finance

Nasdaq says it’s not the ‘right time’ to launch crypto custody business

CEO Adena Friedman said the decision came after the “business opportunity” changed over the past few months

by Katherine Ross&Michael Bodley /
article-image

Business

Nevada regulator says Prime Trust can’t meet withdrawal requests

Nevada’s Financial Institutions Division ordered Prime Trust to stop all operations as its business has declined to a “critically deficient level”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Opinion

Rules in Crypto Are a Good Thing, We Promise

If there had been better rules for custodians in place, the recent wave of collapses and subsequent industry repercussions could have been prevented

by Giorgia Pellizzari /
article-image

Policy

Crypto Custodians Must Separate Customer, Corporate Assets: NY Regulator

Crypto custodians should not establish a debtor-creditor relationship with customers, New York’s Department of Financial Services says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Hex Trust Raises $88M in Series B To Expand into Europe, Middle East

Hex Trust said its fresh injection of capital will go toward scaling its operations in the Middle East and Europe

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Parents Can Invest in Crypto for Their Kids Via Startup

Startup EarlyBird partners with Gemini to allow users to add BTC, ETH to portfolios

by Ben Strack /
article-image

People

Gone Crypto: Former Banker Gets ‘Completely New Education’ From Digital Assets

Copper’s Glenn Barber said he left traditional finance when crypto took the lead in innovation

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.