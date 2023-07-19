custodian
CEO Adena Friedman said the decision came after the “business opportunity” changed over the past few months
Nevada’s Financial Institutions Division ordered Prime Trust to stop all operations as its business has declined to a “critically deficient level”
If there had been better rules for custodians in place, the recent wave of collapses and subsequent industry repercussions could have been prevented
Crypto custodians should not establish a debtor-creditor relationship with customers, New York’s Department of Financial Services says
Hex Trust said its fresh injection of capital will go toward scaling its operations in the Middle East and Europe
Startup EarlyBird partners with Gemini to allow users to add BTC, ETH to portfolios
Copper’s Glenn Barber said he left traditional finance when crypto took the lead in innovation