0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Is InfoFi an investable sector? Crypto’s attempt to tokenize attention

Kaito, Cookie DAO and Elfa AI are key players

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Etherscan Advanced Filter Feature Helps On-chain Sleuths

Blockchain investigators can quickly hone in on useful data thanks to new filters

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Was the $160M Wintermute Hack an Inside Job?

Blockchain analyst alleges “the hacker was likely an internal member of the Wintermute team”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Web3 Data Firm Dune Analytics Hits Unicorn Status

The firm raised $69,420,000 in capital which will be used to distribute financial rewards to content creators and attract up to 1 million new Web3 analysts

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Crypto Asset Software Firm Lukka Hits Unicorn Status After $110M Series E

The company is now valued over $1.3 billion after its latest funding round, Lukka CEO Robert Materazzi exclusively told Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Is There a Holiday Bitcoin Rally in the Works?

On-chain data suggests bullish sentiment might be rising for bitcoin

by Sam Reynolds /
DeFiMarkets

Blockchain Data Analytics Platform Nansen Closes $75M Series B Round

The company analyzes billions of on-chain data points and thousands of entities on blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Fantom, Avalanche and Celo

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFi

Blockchain Analytics Provider Nansen to Add Solana Support

Blockchain analytics provider says support is coming for Solana in Q1 2021.

by Sam Reynolds /

