Debt

There are a total of 9 articles associated with Debt.
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Breaking down the recent TBAC borrowing recommendations

Ever since rates came off zero and fiscal deficits exploded, markets have started paying close attention to how the government is funding itself

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

Markets

Debt Ceilings and Defaults: A Return to Bitcoin as a Safe Asset Narrative?

Many are turning to assets that offer a degree of isolation from the failures of the traditional financial system — namely crypto

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Markets

Amber Group Claims ‘False Allegations’ Against Company, Provides No Details

Amber Group is moving away from its WhaleFin product, a source told Blockworks after media reports surfaced of Amber’s debt to crypto lender Vauld’s CEO

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Says Bad Debt Contained in ‘Rotten Arms’

Embattled Iris Energy appears confident that its $103 million debt has been contained within special purpose vehicles

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Troubled Exchange CoinFLEX Confirms Bitcoin.com’s Executive Chairman Owes It $47M

“The debt is 100% related to his account,” CoinFLEX CEO Mark Lamb says

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Goldman Sachs Approached to Broker Deal for Crypto Lender Celsius’ Assets

The bank was approached by at least one institutional investor asking Goldman to advise and broker a potential deal for Celsius’ assets, according to sources familiar with the matter.

by Michael Bodley&Dan Keeler /
article-image

Policy

A New York Congressman Wants the Treasury to Mint a $1 Trillion Coin to Pay off US Debt

The Treasury Secretary can mint a $1 trillion platinum coin to avoid defaulting on our debt.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Coinbase Wants to Raise $1.5B via Debt Offering

The $1.5-billion bond sale takes place as the company faces increased regulatory scrutiny from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Luke Gromen: Fed Has Limited Tools to Prevent Debt Default

A lack of foreign government debt-buyers means the Fed may have to step up to finance US debt.

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.