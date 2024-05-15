Department of Justice

Policy

DOJ charges 2 brothers tied to $25M attack on MEV bots last year

The two brothers were arrested in New York and Boston, and they face two courts later Wednesday

by Katherine Ross /
People

DOJ charges Roger Ver with tax fraud

Roger Ver was arrested in Spain on Tuesday, the DOJ said

by Katherine Ross /
Business

DOJ arrests founders of privacy-focused crypto wallet Samourai

The DOJ charged the CEO and CTO with a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and a count of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting service

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DOJ moves 30K BTC connected to Silk Road seizure

DOJ wallet makes small Coinbase transfer, potentially hinting at an upcoming sale of BTC originally confiscated during the takedown of the Silk Road

by Jeff Albus /
Web3

Bank Secrecy Act vs crypto: A new DOJ lawsuit revives old tactic

The Department of Justice and Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced back-to-back lawsuits against KuCoin Tuesday

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

Yellen: Historic Binance settlement “sends message” to crypto industry

Binance will pay $4.3 billion as part of the settlement announced Tuesday

by Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner /
People

Changpeng Zhao names Richard Teng as new Binance CEO

Binance’s newest CEO has a history of holding regulatory positions

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Here are the details of Binance and Changpeng Zhao’s plea deal

The DOJ made the plea agreements of Binance and Changpeng Zhao public on Tuesday

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DOJ alleges AML, sanctions violations against Binance, CEO Changpeng Zhao in unsealed indictment

The indictment followed leaks Monday that a Binance settlement deal was forthcoming

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao to step down: WSJ

The Binance executive is also reportedly set to make an appearance in a Seattle courtroom Tuesday

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DOJ to announce ‘significant’ crypto enforcements alongside CFTC, Treasury

It’s unclear what “actions” the CFTC, DOJ and Treasury will announce Tuesday afternoon

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Binance, regulators near multibillion-dollar criminal settlement

According to people familiar, the settlement is between $4 to $5 billion

by Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner /
Policy

Tether says it froze $225M in USDT following DOJ collaboration

The frozen funds were linked to a “human trafficking syndicate in Southeast Asia”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Binance US revenue fell 70% year to date: WSJ

Binance “has not been free of mistakes,” a spokesperson told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
People

Former Celsius CEO assets frozen by DOJ in August

A now-unsealed August order showed the DOJ targeted multiple Mashinsky-linked bank accounts

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Government moves to toss 7 testimonies in Sam Bankman-Fried case

Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have complained about 7.7 million pages of discovery from the government

by Katherine Ross /
People

DOJ calls SBF’s bail conditions ‘insufficient’ in push to jail former FTX boss

Prosecutors pushed earlier this week to revoke the former FTX CEO’s bail and send him to jail

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Judge gives DOJ until October to ‘make discovery’ in Mashinsky case

The judge, in new court filings, said the Oct. 3 conference allows “adequate time for the Government to make discovery”

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

‘Razzlekhan’ court document riddled with accounting blunders

How much crypto will the government seize from Razzlekhan? The US doesn’t seem to know

by Andrew Thurman /
People

DOJ unseals Mt. Gox charges against 2 Russian nationals

Alexey Bilyuchenko and Aleksandr Verner were charged with money laundering in connection with the Mt. Gox hack

by Katherine Ross /
People

Silk Road Hacker Sentenced After Police Seize 50,000 BTC

The Silk Road hacker tried to hide stolen bitcoin and cash from law enforcement in a Cheetos popcorn container

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessPolicy

DOJ Wants To Stop Binance.US Buying Voyager — Because SEC

SEC officials initially opposed the Voyager plan, alleging Binance.US operates an unregistered securities exchange. Now, the DOJ is here

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

DOJ Busts Crypto Exchange No One Has Heard Of

The charges highlight the agency’s ability to act internationally when it comes to cryptocurrency and prohibiting money laundering, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Remember BitConnect? Victims of $2.4B Fraud To Recoup a Mere $17M.

The Justice Department seized $56 million from BitConnect in 2021, and is now returning just $17 million to 800 victims

by Shalini Nagarajan /

