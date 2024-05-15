Department of Justice
The two brothers were arrested in New York and Boston, and they face two courts later Wednesday
Roger Ver was arrested in Spain on Tuesday, the DOJ said
The DOJ charged the CEO and CTO with a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and a count of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting service
DOJ wallet makes small Coinbase transfer, potentially hinting at an upcoming sale of BTC originally confiscated during the takedown of the Silk Road
The Department of Justice and Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced back-to-back lawsuits against KuCoin Tuesday
Binance will pay $4.3 billion as part of the settlement announced Tuesday
Binance’s newest CEO has a history of holding regulatory positions
The DOJ made the plea agreements of Binance and Changpeng Zhao public on Tuesday
The indictment followed leaks Monday that a Binance settlement deal was forthcoming
The Binance executive is also reportedly set to make an appearance in a Seattle courtroom Tuesday
It’s unclear what “actions” the CFTC, DOJ and Treasury will announce Tuesday afternoon
According to people familiar, the settlement is between $4 to $5 billion
The frozen funds were linked to a “human trafficking syndicate in Southeast Asia”
Binance “has not been free of mistakes,” a spokesperson told Blockworks
A now-unsealed August order showed the DOJ targeted multiple Mashinsky-linked bank accounts
Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have complained about 7.7 million pages of discovery from the government
Prosecutors pushed earlier this week to revoke the former FTX CEO’s bail and send him to jail
The judge, in new court filings, said the Oct. 3 conference allows “adequate time for the Government to make discovery”
How much crypto will the government seize from Razzlekhan? The US doesn’t seem to know
Alexey Bilyuchenko and Aleksandr Verner were charged with money laundering in connection with the Mt. Gox hack
The Silk Road hacker tried to hide stolen bitcoin and cash from law enforcement in a Cheetos popcorn container
SEC officials initially opposed the Voyager plan, alleging Binance.US operates an unregistered securities exchange. Now, the DOJ is here
The charges highlight the agency’s ability to act internationally when it comes to cryptocurrency and prohibiting money laundering, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said
The Justice Department seized $56 million from BitConnect in 2021, and is now returning just $17 million to 800 victims