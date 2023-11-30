Digital Assets

Policy

Treasury’s Wally Adeyemo: My agency needs more power to regulate crypto 

Digital asset firms face potential new regulatory landscape under Treasury’s proposed authority expansion

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Presidential hopefuls are getting louder on crypto issues, at least for now

Candidates are talking about crypto, but not too much

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

NY’s top crypto regulator is leaving office this month

The head of the virtual currency division at the New York State Department of Financial Services will be leaving the position at the end of the month to pursue a private market opportunity

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Hong Kong stacks Web3 task force with top finance regulators

Hong Kong has given its new Web3 task force a mandate to inspire digital asset development across the city-state

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Digital Assets May Be Good for Households But Bad For Banks

Digital assets can reduce the difference between interest rates that banks charge for loans and the interest rates they pay to depositors, US Treasury said in a report

by Sebastian Sinclair&Macauley Peterson /
Policy

Is Illinois the Next New York? Inside the New IL Crypto Bill.

Similar to a BitLicense, Illinois wants crypto companies to register

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Institutions ‘Absolutely Interested’ in Digital Assets: BNY Mellon Exec

Speaking at a recent fintech conference, BNY Mellon exec Michael Demissie said he believes digital assets are “here to stay”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Scaramucci Flew to Bahamas to Help Bankman-Fried. It Didn’t Work

FTX bought 30% of SkyBridge Capital earlier this year, but now founder Anthony Scaramucci says he wants to buy it back from Sam Bankman-Fried

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Matrixport Signs $50M Insurance Policy With Lloyd’s Syndicate

Matrixport has tapped a syndicate of insurance giant Lloyd’s for its $50 million insurance policy, aimed to reassure institutional clients

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

SBI Group Crypto Arm Wins Singapore Securities License

SBI Digital Markets joins a handful of firms offering institutional clients custody services for crypto securities across Singapore

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

SEC Plans New ‘Office of Crypto Assets’ to Find Soft Targets

The SEC has further hinted at increased crypto scrutiny by establishing a blockchain-specific office to scan for compliance mishaps

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto Faith Strong Across Americas Despite Global Drop: Survey

Faith in crypto slipped among institutional and retail investors last quarter, survey says, but don’t tell that to the Americas

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Vauld Stops Withdrawals, Eyes Restructure After Users Pull Nearly $200M

Cryptocurrency lender Vauld is now exploring restructuring options and applying for a moratorium after laying off 30% of its staff in June.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

EU Members Reach Agreement on MiCA

The crypto bill consensus follows two years of debates among the EU’s 27 member states

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Wall Street Regulator FINRA Wants To Hire Fired Crypto Employees

FINRA chief executive Robert Cook has a message for those recently laid off by cryptocurrency companies — call him

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

South Korea Weighs New Measures for Blockchain Platforms

A self-regulatory body that would oversee market conditions and monitor compliance is also being considered

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Japan Revisits Organized Crime Law, Considers Seizures of Illicit Cryptoassets

The Japanese Justice Ministry will be having conversations with the Legislative Council to discuss revisions to the law later this month

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Bipartisan Crypto Bill Hits Congress With Focus on CFTC Jurisdiction, Taxes

The wide-ranging bill addresses stablecoins, DAOs, and requirements for digital asset exchanges

by Casey Wagner&Macauley Peterson /
Web3

More Than Two-thirds Bullish on Metaverse, Per Davos Host Survey

The World Economic Forum (WEF) commissioned a new poll exploring just how much the world believes the metaverse will change lives

by David Canellis /
Markets

Michael Saylor Bullish on Promise of Crypto Regulation

MicroStrategy’s CEO calls US Treasury Secretary’s speech on digital assets last week a “green light” for the crypto economy

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Russia’s Sberbank Receives License To Issue Digital Assets

The lender said it had been approved for a license that would allow companies to begin issuing digital assets via its DLT platform

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Sequoia Capital Is Raising up to $600M in New Sub-fund To Focus on Tokens

Founders have asked the firm to take a more active role in managing its tokens — this fund will give it that ability to engage further, it said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Web3

Facebook Parent Meta Joins Nonprofit to Make Digital Assets Open Source

Through COPA, Meta pledged to not enforce its core cryptocurrency patents against any individual or company, except for “defensive reasons”

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

CEO of London Metal Exchange Latest Finance Exec to Join Crypto Firm

Matthew Chamberlain is set to join digital asset custodian Komainu as its new chief executive

by Ben Strack /

