Digital Assets
Digital asset firms face potential new regulatory landscape under Treasury’s proposed authority expansion
Candidates are talking about crypto, but not too much
The head of the virtual currency division at the New York State Department of Financial Services will be leaving the position at the end of the month to pursue a private market opportunity
Hong Kong has given its new Web3 task force a mandate to inspire digital asset development across the city-state
Digital assets can reduce the difference between interest rates that banks charge for loans and the interest rates they pay to depositors, US Treasury said in a report
Similar to a BitLicense, Illinois wants crypto companies to register
Speaking at a recent fintech conference, BNY Mellon exec Michael Demissie said he believes digital assets are “here to stay”
FTX bought 30% of SkyBridge Capital earlier this year, but now founder Anthony Scaramucci says he wants to buy it back from Sam Bankman-Fried
Matrixport has tapped a syndicate of insurance giant Lloyd’s for its $50 million insurance policy, aimed to reassure institutional clients
SBI Digital Markets joins a handful of firms offering institutional clients custody services for crypto securities across Singapore
The SEC has further hinted at increased crypto scrutiny by establishing a blockchain-specific office to scan for compliance mishaps
Faith in crypto slipped among institutional and retail investors last quarter, survey says, but don’t tell that to the Americas
Cryptocurrency lender Vauld is now exploring restructuring options and applying for a moratorium after laying off 30% of its staff in June.
The crypto bill consensus follows two years of debates among the EU’s 27 member states
FINRA chief executive Robert Cook has a message for those recently laid off by cryptocurrency companies — call him
A self-regulatory body that would oversee market conditions and monitor compliance is also being considered
The Japanese Justice Ministry will be having conversations with the Legislative Council to discuss revisions to the law later this month
The wide-ranging bill addresses stablecoins, DAOs, and requirements for digital asset exchanges
The World Economic Forum (WEF) commissioned a new poll exploring just how much the world believes the metaverse will change lives
MicroStrategy’s CEO calls US Treasury Secretary’s speech on digital assets last week a “green light” for the crypto economy
The lender said it had been approved for a license that would allow companies to begin issuing digital assets via its DLT platform
Founders have asked the firm to take a more active role in managing its tokens — this fund will give it that ability to engage further, it said
Through COPA, Meta pledged to not enforce its core cryptocurrency patents against any individual or company, except for “defensive reasons”
Matthew Chamberlain is set to join digital asset custodian Komainu as its new chief executive