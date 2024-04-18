Dubai
Binance is making moves, from receiving a new license in Dubai to switching its SAFU fund to USDC
Denmark-based Northstake looks to use Dubai as “a strategic base” to survey expansion options
Backpack Exchange will be publicly available sometime in early 2024
The UAE received around $35 billion in cryptocurrency value since June 2022, outperforming neighboring countries like Qatar, Oman, Jordan and Lebanon, per Chainalysis.
The crypto custodian is set to offer institutional staking and collateral management in the region via its Komainu Connect platform
OPNX founder Kyle Davies, Su Zhu, Mark Lamb and CEO Leslie Lamb have already paid another $54,000 fine
Laser Digital, which was created last September, is set to roll out crypto services in Dubai in the coming months
The MVP license allows Binance to cater authorized services to institutional and qualified investors, with potential expansion to include other retail investors after full approval
The Gulf country previously showed reluctance towards crypto, but local regulators have now banned bitcoin mining outright
OPNX CEO Leslie Lamb told Blockworks that the exchange has no Dubai or UAE clientele, despite the regulator reprimand.
The use of popular privacy tokens like Z-cash and Monero appears to be prohibited in Dubai
Do Kwon and Terraform Labs still face multiple legal threats, despite Matthew Albright dismissing his complaint against them
In Dubai, a dedicated hub for local crypto entrepreneurs attracted twice as many digital asset startups last year than in 2021
New metaverse strategy announced at the Dubai Metaverse Assembly plans to make the city of Dubai a Web3 hub
Major crypto companies are flocking to the UAE in hopes of tapping a potentially lucrative market, but a long road still lays before them
The ETP issuer’s latest hires include head of Middle East as crypto firms continue flocking to Dubai
Sanctioned Russians have reportedly flown to Dubai to carry out big over-the-counter (OTC) crypto trades via Coinsfera
Komainu joins crypto exchanges FTX, Binance, Crypto.com and OKX in Dubai’s new blockchain industry hub
The exchange says the region has a growing local crypto ecosystem and a balanced regulatory framework
Companies are opting to relocate to destinations with friendlier tax codes, including Dubai and Singapore
The crypto custodian said it will establish a headquarters in Dubai and is committed to fostering digital asset innovation in the region
Blockworks exclusive: Cryptocurrency exchange has been buffeted by underwater crypto markets that have eaten deeply into once-lucrative trading fees, sources said
Blockworks exclusive: Crypto.com is on its way to offering digital asset services in Dubai, joining the likes of Binance, FTX and Bybit
Singapore’s central bank wants to tokenize securities as part of a new DeFi pilot led by JPMorgan, DBS and Marketnode