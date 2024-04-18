Dubai

There are a total of 29 articles associated with Dubai.
Business

Binance receives license in Dubai, moves SAFU fund to USDC

Binance is making moves, from receiving a new license in Dubai to switching its SAFU fund to USDC

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Another crypto company eyes expansion to innovation-friendly UAE

Denmark-based Northstake looks to use Dubai as “a strategic base” to survey expansion options

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

MadLads creator Backpack to offer native crypto exchange in Dubai

Backpack Exchange will be publicly available sometime in early 2024

by James Cirrone /
Markets

UAE sees major institutional influx: Chainalysis

The UAE received around $35 billion in cryptocurrency value since June 2022, outperforming neighboring countries like Qatar, Oman, Jordan and Lebanon, per Chainalysis.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Komainu becomes latest crypto firm to gain full license in Dubai

The crypto custodian is set to offer institutional staking and collateral management in the region via its Komainu Connect platform

by Ben Strack /
Business

3AC founders’ crypto project OPNX slapped with $2.7M penalty in Dubai

OPNX founder Kyle Davies, Su Zhu, Mark Lamb and CEO Leslie Lamb have already paid another $54,000 fine

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Nomura crypto arm locks down full license in Dubai

Laser Digital, which was created last September, is set to roll out crypto services in Dubai in the coming months

by James Cirrone /
Business

Binance one step away from full approval in Dubai with operational license

The MVP license allows Binance to cater authorized services to institutional and qualified investors, with potential expansion to include other retail investors after full approval

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

‘Cheapest country to mine bitcoin’ just banned the practice altogether

The Gulf country previously showed reluctance towards crypto, but local regulators have now banned bitcoin mining outright

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Dubai Reprimands 3AC Founders’ New Crypto Exchange

OPNX CEO Leslie Lamb told Blockworks that the exchange has no Dubai or UAE clientele, despite the regulator reprimand.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Privacy Coins To Be Banned in Dubai

The use of popular privacy tokens like Z-cash and Monero appears to be prohibited in Dubai

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto Investor Voluntarily Dismisses Own Terra Lawsuit

Do Kwon and Terraform Labs still face multiple legal threats, despite Matthew Albright dismissing his complaint against them

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Dubai Free Zone Now Home to More Than 500 Crypto Startups

In Dubai, a dedicated hub for local crypto entrepreneurs attracted twice as many digital asset startups last year than in 2021

by Shalini Nagarajan /
PolicyWeb3

Can ‘Gross Metaverse Product’ Replace GDP Metric? Dubai Thinks So

New metaverse strategy announced at the Dubai Metaverse Assembly plans to make the city of Dubai a Web3 hub

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsPolicy

Crypto Seeks Freedom in the UAE — is it a Regulatory Rug-Pull?

Major crypto companies are flocking to the UAE in hopes of tapping a potentially lucrative market, but a long road still lays before them

by Sebastian Sinclair&Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

21Shares Adds Execs as Part of Global Expansion

The ETP issuer’s latest hires include head of Middle East as crypto firms continue flocking to Dubai

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Dubai-based OTC Crypto Exchange Attracts Sanctioned Traders: Report

Sanctioned Russians have reportedly flown to Dubai to carry out big over-the-counter (OTC) crypto trades via Coinsfera

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto Custodian Komainu Follows Exchanges to Dubai

Komainu joins crypto exchanges FTX, Binance, Crypto.com and OKX in Dubai’s new blockchain industry hub

by Ben Strack /
Policy

OKX To Expand in UAE After Dubai Regulatory Approval

The exchange says the region has a growing local crypto ecosystem and a balanced regulatory framework

by Ben Strack /
Finance

India’s Tax Regime Prompts Crypto Companies To Leave

Companies are opting to relocate to destinations with friendlier tax codes, including Dubai and Singapore

by Shalini Nagarajan&Bessie Liu /
Policy

Hex Trust Greenlit for Virtual Asset License in Dubai

The crypto custodian said it will establish a headquarters in Dubai and is committed to fostering digital asset innovation in the region

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto.com Cutting 5% of Workforce Amid Digital Asset Downturn

Blockworks exclusive: Cryptocurrency exchange has been buffeted by underwater crypto markets that have eaten deeply into once-lucrative trading fees, sources said

by Michael Bodley /
FinancePolicy

Crypto.com Secures Provisional Approval To Open Crypto Exchange in Dubai

Blockworks exclusive: Crypto.com is on its way to offering digital asset services in Dubai, joining the likes of Binance, FTX and Bybit

by David Canellis /
DeFiPolicy

Singapore Central Bank Ready To Try DeFi After Crypto Giants Leave for Dubai

Singapore’s central bank wants to tokenize securities as part of a new DeFi pilot led by JPMorgan, DBS and Marketnode

by David Canellis /

