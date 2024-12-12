electric capital

DeFi

Solana gained highest share of new devs in 2024: Electric Capital

EVM remains the most active tech stack with the most code innovation

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Electric Capital finds veteran Web3 devs are on the rise

Developers working in crypto are down 25% from a year ago, but most of those were newcomers

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

New crypto developers are leaving too soon: Electric Capital

Crypto developer numbers have risen 66% since the last bear market, but dipped over the past year, Electric Capital found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Binance Promotes Exec to Regional Markets Head, Re-examines Remaining Staff

Nansen, a blockchain analysis firm, also laid off 30% of its workforce

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Ethereum Has Most Developers, But These Newer Chains Are Growing Fast

The year of the Merge saw the number of Ethereum developers jump to 5,000, a 400% rise compared to 2018

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Electric Capital Partners: ‘Yellow Flags’ Kept Us Away From SBF

Venture capital firm had concerns about the financing tactics and token economics of the Serum token Sam Bankman-Fried promoted

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

Framework Makes its Largest Single Bet Yet on Immunefi

The bug bounty platform will use the latest fundraise to grow its tech team

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Ex-pros from Coinbase, Blockchain.com Join Cowen Digital

Crypto company Digital Prime Technologies names a head of lending solutions from now-bankrupt Celsius

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Secures $27M Series A

Venture capital firm Paradigm led the raise

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: $1.34B Invested in Crypto Companies and Funds This Week

The largest buzz came from Electric Capital with its $1 billion raise for two new funds focused on crypto ventures and tokens

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Electric Capital Raises $1 Billion To Launch Crypto Venture, Token Funds

The capital raise brings the firm into a bigger playing field alongside major crypto funds such as Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm and10T Holdings

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Understanding the Curve Wars | Weekly Roundup

Jason Yanowitz and Santiago Roel Santos talk about DeFi, layer-1, OpenSea, NFTs, Bored Apes and more

by Liz Coyne /

