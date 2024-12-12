electric capital
EVM remains the most active tech stack with the most code innovation
Developers working in crypto are down 25% from a year ago, but most of those were newcomers
Crypto developer numbers have risen 66% since the last bear market, but dipped over the past year, Electric Capital found
Nansen, a blockchain analysis firm, also laid off 30% of its workforce
The year of the Merge saw the number of Ethereum developers jump to 5,000, a 400% rise compared to 2018
Venture capital firm had concerns about the financing tactics and token economics of the Serum token Sam Bankman-Fried promoted
The bug bounty platform will use the latest fundraise to grow its tech team
Crypto company Digital Prime Technologies names a head of lending solutions from now-bankrupt Celsius
Venture capital firm Paradigm led the raise
The largest buzz came from Electric Capital with its $1 billion raise for two new funds focused on crypto ventures and tokens
The capital raise brings the firm into a bigger playing field alongside major crypto funds such as Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm and10T Holdings
Jason Yanowitz and Santiago Roel Santos talk about DeFi, layer-1, OpenSea, NFTs, Bored Apes and more