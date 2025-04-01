Empire

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: DeFi yield platform Upshift exits stealth

Upshift is being spun out of August, which raised $10 million earlier this month

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

21Shares president ‘less bearish’ than Cathie Wood on ether ETF approval

SEC has “less to look at” in considering spot ether ETFs given their similarities to the approved BTC funds, according to 21Shares’ Ophelia Snyder

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Resuscitate your Spotify Wrapped with these 5 podcast episodes

We can’t all have impeccable taste in music — some of us need to spend the next 2 weeks diversifying our listening experience

by Hannah Finnerty /
Business

DCG will become ‘an insolvent zombie company,’ Ahluwalia says 

The “root lesson to be learned,” Ahluwalia says, is “not to borrow from Genesis to go levered long on your own product”

by Darren Kleine /
Policy

Crypto investors are in for a ‘very exciting spring,’ says Van Eck CEO

The Van Eck CEO says conditions are leading to a “close to perfect setup” for crypto

by Darren Kleine /
Policy

DeFi is facing a ‘full frontal assault’ from regulators

FinCEN’s broad definition of “convertible virtual currency” mixing includes “basically anything in DeFi,” Variant’s Jake Chervinsky says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Could tokenizing unique real-world assets make DeFi exciting again?

According to Forman, 500 to 1000 different RWA pilots are set to launch in the next couple years

by Darren Kleine /
People

A furious judge and ‘damning’ testimonies: A firsthand account of the SBF trial

Week 3: Inside the FTX trial courtroom with Blockworks reporter Casey Wagner

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

The biggest winners from the FTX fiasco? The lawyers, says Santos

FTX unwind will be an “absolute fiesta of grift,” says Dialectic’s Zurrer

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

The best Web3 teams can still attract capital, says investor Santos

“A lot of teams come to me and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to raise another five, 10 million because we want to hire a head of marketing,’ and I’m like…you don’t even have a product,” Santos says

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Israeli blockchain startups face employee crunch amid Hamas conflict

“If you have a lot of employees in the reserves,” Yanowitz says, “that means half your staff is gone and not working”

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Stablecoins are ‘a better product’ than local currencies in emerging economies, Carrica says

The key barrier to more stablecoin adoption is the user interface, not the value proposition, says Carrica

by Darren Kleine /
People

‘Bombshell’ testimony and ‘hard to watch’ cross-examinations: A firsthand account of the SBF trial

Reporter Wagner sat just a few rows behind Sam Bankman-Fried over the past few days in court

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

The ‘next leg’ of DeFi users will be institutions, Blockchain Capital’s Larsen expects

DeFi innovations are aimed straight at the juggernauts, Blockchain Capital’s Larsen says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Account abstraction serving up Web2 convenience to Web3 users: Blocknative’s Cutler

Account abstraction allows the blockchain to “meet users where they already are”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Real world assets in DeFi: Buzzwords or the real deal?

Industry leaders need to be “more discerning when it comes to talking about real-world assets,” Santos says

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

JPMorgan looks to save millions with blockchain-based financial instruments

The numbers may be relatively small for now, but the “proof point is real,” says Lobban

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

Not so optimistic? Polygon 2.0 is all about zero-proofs

While optimistic rollups rely on “socioeconomic games,” Nailwal says, zero knowledge proofs instead rely on mathematics

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

Will investor behavior change once an ETF is approved?

An ETF offers tax advantages and investment opportunities like Roth IRAs, Santos says

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

Coherent crypto regulation in the US is ‘months, not years away’ says Zurrer

ETFs will change the “aura of acceptance” around crypto, says Shaughnessy

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

Web2 models for Web3 ad attribution don’t work — Spindl founder Martinez

The Chaos Monkeys author and expert applies his ad-tech wisdom to the blockchain

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

Tornado Cash arrests spur privacy debate

Should crypto developers be held liable if their tech is used for criminal behavior?

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Are you bullish or bearish on Friend.tech?

Ansem warns that betting on Friend.tech shares is highly speculative: “If it goes up too fast, it’s going to come down”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

The killer apps are already here. Crypto just needs to mature

Framework Ventures’ Michael Anderson expects “catalyzing events” to “make all these things real”

by Darren Kleine /

