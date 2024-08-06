environment

There are a total of 18 articles associated with environment.
article-image

Opinion

Global players risk climate disaster if they keep ignoring Web3

Web3 holds the key to climate action, so why isn’t the rest of the world listening?

by Renée Pinto da Silva Barton&Scott Onder /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum validator and node growth leads to emissions decline: Report

Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance analyzes post-Merge geographical distribution of Ethereum nodes in latest climate impact study

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

EU expensing $843k to pull back the curtain on crypto’s climate impact

The bloc aims to explore the possibility of setting sustainability standards for crypto assets, potentially guiding future financial regulations in the sector

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

New York legislators face off over mining moratorium during Coinbase town hall

New York Governor Hochul’s staff say the state’s crypto industry was “dishonest” in saying the mining ban was an attack on the industry

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Business

Crypto Carbon Credit Market Maker Eyeing Bahamas, Switzerland Outposts

The startup is tapping DLT tech to power its trading stack

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Nuclear Bitcoin Mining Hits Snag as UK Startup Sells Business

Lake Parime, which hosted bitcoin miner Marathon Digital at a nuclear energy-powered site in Ohio, has been sold to Statar Mining after a “cash crisis”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Going Nuclear: Bitcoin Mining’s Potential Energy Future

Miners Marathon Digital and TeraWulf could look to use more nuclear energy going forward — if the power industry cooperates

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

New York Hit With Lawsuit After Crypto Mining Facility Approval

One crypto mining company was given the go ahead to take over the Fortistar power plant in North Tonawanda, New York, in September 2022

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Oregon Weighing Crypto Miner Carbon Crackdown 

Oregon was once a hotbed for crypto miners. A new bill is the latest blow against them.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Seven Crypto Miners Show ‘Disturbing’ Energy Use, Lawmakers Say

Six Democratic members of Congress urge cryptocurrency miners be required to disclose their emissions and energy use

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Consider the Environment When Designing CBDCs, IMF Urges

Central banks should steer clear of proof-of-work protocols, the international institution says

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoiners Protest Democrats’ ‘Misleading’ Letter Sent to EPA

Letters sent to the EPA have deepened battle lines between crypto critics and proponents over Bitcoin’s environmental impact

by David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

‘Cryptocurrency Mining Is Poisoning Our Communities,’ US Rep. Says

Democrats are on the offensive over Bitcoin’s environmental impact

by David Canellis /
article-image

Sponsored

How Clean Energy Can Further the Mass Adoption of Crypto

Soluna computing helps make renewable, affordable energy the world’s primary power source by building green crypto mining facilities and data centers where energy would otherwise be left to waste

by Brian Nibley /
article-image

Sponsored

The ETF Market Is Broken. Can Decentralization Fix It?

D-ETF is a decentralized ETF project that uses a DAO to fix the problems of the traditional ETF market

by Aaron Ahmadi /
article-image

Sponsored

The Top 3 Trends in Private Funds That Deal in Digital Assets

MG Stover custom tailors fund administration for hedge, private equity, VC and digital asset firms. Here are the top three trends they see in digital assets.

by Brian Nibley /
article-image

Sponsored

Soluna’s Top 3 Predictions for Crypto in 2022

Soluna computing helps make renewable, affordable energy the world’s primary power source by building green crypto mining facilities and data centers where energy would otherwise be left to waste

by Brian Nibley /
article-image

Finance

Guggenheim Creating Listed ESG-Friendly Crypto Fund

Guggenheim’s Active Allocation Fund could seek exposure to bitcoin, crypto derivatives, and other digital assets — provided they are ESG friendly.

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.