Web3 holds the key to climate action, so why isn’t the rest of the world listening?
Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance analyzes post-Merge geographical distribution of Ethereum nodes in latest climate impact study
The bloc aims to explore the possibility of setting sustainability standards for crypto assets, potentially guiding future financial regulations in the sector
New York Governor Hochul’s staff say the state’s crypto industry was “dishonest” in saying the mining ban was an attack on the industry
The startup is tapping DLT tech to power its trading stack
Lake Parime, which hosted bitcoin miner Marathon Digital at a nuclear energy-powered site in Ohio, has been sold to Statar Mining after a “cash crisis”
Miners Marathon Digital and TeraWulf could look to use more nuclear energy going forward — if the power industry cooperates
One crypto mining company was given the go ahead to take over the Fortistar power plant in North Tonawanda, New York, in September 2022
Oregon was once a hotbed for crypto miners. A new bill is the latest blow against them.
Six Democratic members of Congress urge cryptocurrency miners be required to disclose their emissions and energy use
Central banks should steer clear of proof-of-work protocols, the international institution says
Letters sent to the EPA have deepened battle lines between crypto critics and proponents over Bitcoin’s environmental impact
Democrats are on the offensive over Bitcoin’s environmental impact
Guggenheim’s Active Allocation Fund could seek exposure to bitcoin, crypto derivatives, and other digital assets — provided they are ESG friendly.