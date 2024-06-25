ethereum merge

There are a total of 63 articles associated with ethereum merge.
article-image

Analysis

Ethereum hits longest inflationary period since Merge

The Merge was meant to turn ETH into ultra-sound money, but it’s turning out more ultra-elastic these days

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

Uma hatches Oval MEV product for lending dapps

Oracle Extractable Value (OEV) is a new category of MEV targeting the likes of Aave

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

Ethereum’s Justin Drake is unconcerned despite ether’s middling year pricewise: Q&A

Ether, as an asset, has underperformed in the year following the Merge, relative to bitcoin — but Drake thinks positive present and future indicators abound

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum decentralization takes hit as Blocknative discontinues its relayer

Over 90% of Ethereum transactions are now handled by four relayers, raising fears of centralization

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Markets

Ethereum blockspace on track for first unprofitable month since the Merge

Amid dwindling on-chain activity, Ethereum blockspace dips into negative profitability

by Andrew Thurman /
article-image

Finance

A year after the Merge, institutional ETH adoption ‘still forthcoming’

Despite clear growth in ETH staking post-Merge, barriers like regulatory uncertainty and the macro environment have kept some institutions on the sidelines

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Web3

NFTs, down to $73M in weekly volumes, embrace ‘ownership model’

Use cases for NFT projects can range from setting up a football team in Mars to supporting local communities in Mexico

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Grayscale Still Deciding What To Do With ETHPoW

The investment management company will extend its review period by an additional 180 days

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Institutions Bullish on ETH Price Growth in 2023, Survey Finds

Two-fifths of surveyed institutions expect the price of ETH to be above $2,000 at the end of 2023, citing increased adoption of the asset after the Merge

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Ethereum Merge a Factor in ETH’s Deflationary Turn

Rising NFT trading volumes have contributed a great deal to the switch, according to Blockworks Research

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Ethereum Devs Opt For Withdrawals in March — And Nothing Else

Aiming to deliver withdrawals on schedule in March, the latest all-core devs call scaled back Ethereum developers’ short-term ambitions

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Litecoin, Dogecoin See Mining Surge After Prices Rise Post-Merge

The Ethereum Merge wiped out an enormous segment of the crypto mining sector. But where did all that hash rate go?

by David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Twitter’s Most Liked Tweets of the Year

Elon Musk’s FTX meme made the list

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

EducationSponsored

Why Ethereum Is More Decentralized After the Merge

The debate on Ethereum decentralization surged after the blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake in September

by Drew Mailen /
article-image

Finance

Franklin Templeton Exec: Digital Assets Are ‘Frontier Risk Alternatives’

The $1.3 trillion fund group is playing with the idea of launching additional crypto strategies after debuting its crypto SMAs

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Offchain Labs Acquires Ethereum Consensus Client Prysmatic Labs

“It just felt like a very natural decision,” Steven Goldfeder from Offchain Labs told Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Sponsored

The Future of Web3 Needs Zero Gas Fees

A Web3 experience with zero gas fees has an infinite scale similar to current Web2 applications

by John Lee Quigley /
article-image

DeFi

What’s Next for Ethereum in a Post-Merge World?

Vitalik Buterin says improving scalability is Ethereum’s next area of focus

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Cryptos, Equities Slide on Central Bank Decisions, Merge Aftermath

The volatility from last week shows no signs of slowing with more market-moving events scheduled for the coming days

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Is Ether Deflationary Now? It Depends!

What to watch when gauging the veracity of the “ultrasound money” thesis

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

NFT Artists, Projects Celebrate Ethereum Merge With Historic Mints

The historic moment was commemorated by artists such as Beeple

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

ETHW Token Surges and Plummets Before Its Launch

Price of ETHW tokens from a proof-of-work fork drastically soared moments after the Merge, only to plummet right back down.

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Ex-ETH Miner Hive Blockchain Eyes Buying Opportunities Post-Merge

Firm among those starting to mine Ethereum Classic following blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Last Ethereum Block Before Merge Minted $47K NFT

The last pre-Merge block became pricey blockchain real estate

by Macauley Peterson /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.