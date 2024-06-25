ethereum merge
The Merge was meant to turn ETH into ultra-sound money, but it’s turning out more ultra-elastic these days
Oracle Extractable Value (OEV) is a new category of MEV targeting the likes of Aave
Ether, as an asset, has underperformed in the year following the Merge, relative to bitcoin — but Drake thinks positive present and future indicators abound
Over 90% of Ethereum transactions are now handled by four relayers, raising fears of centralization
Amid dwindling on-chain activity, Ethereum blockspace dips into negative profitability
Despite clear growth in ETH staking post-Merge, barriers like regulatory uncertainty and the macro environment have kept some institutions on the sidelines
Use cases for NFT projects can range from setting up a football team in Mars to supporting local communities in Mexico
The investment management company will extend its review period by an additional 180 days
Two-fifths of surveyed institutions expect the price of ETH to be above $2,000 at the end of 2023, citing increased adoption of the asset after the Merge
Rising NFT trading volumes have contributed a great deal to the switch, according to Blockworks Research
Aiming to deliver withdrawals on schedule in March, the latest all-core devs call scaled back Ethereum developers’ short-term ambitions
The Ethereum Merge wiped out an enormous segment of the crypto mining sector. But where did all that hash rate go?
Elon Musk’s FTX meme made the list
The debate on Ethereum decentralization surged after the blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake in September
The $1.3 trillion fund group is playing with the idea of launching additional crypto strategies after debuting its crypto SMAs
“It just felt like a very natural decision,” Steven Goldfeder from Offchain Labs told Blockworks
A Web3 experience with zero gas fees has an infinite scale similar to current Web2 applications
Vitalik Buterin says improving scalability is Ethereum’s next area of focus
The volatility from last week shows no signs of slowing with more market-moving events scheduled for the coming days
What to watch when gauging the veracity of the “ultrasound money” thesis
The historic moment was commemorated by artists such as Beeple
Price of ETHW tokens from a proof-of-work fork drastically soared moments after the Merge, only to plummet right back down.
Firm among those starting to mine Ethereum Classic following blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake
The last pre-Merge block became pricey blockchain real estate