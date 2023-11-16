Ethereum Name Service
Nick Johnson of ENS posted screenshots of conversations between Unstoppable and ENS on X
This move came from the owner of darkmarket.eth, the most valuable domain on ENS
Unstoppable said it will be selling .eth domain names at cost — but it has other avenues for profit
Polygon users will now have a portable identity across dapps, games and metaverses
Trading some of ENS DAO’s ether will help generate $15.8 million USDC for the protocol at current prices
The Recording Industry Association of America claims some music industry-related domain sales “infringe” on its members’ trademarks
The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) makes crypto more accessible by converting long addresses into easy-to-read URLs
Ethereum Name Service delegates consider a proposal regarding Brantly Millegan after controversial 2016 tweet surfaces
Holders of ENS domains can claim governance tokens worth thousands of dollars, at any time between now and May 2022.