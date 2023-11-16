Ethereum Name Service

There are a total of 9 articles associated with Ethereum Name Service.
article-image

Business

ENS lead developer calls out Unstoppable Domain patents on social media

Nick Johnson of ENS posted screenshots of conversations between Unstoppable and ENS on X

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

ENS whale resurfaces after almost 3 years to snag 40K ETH windfall

This move came from the owner of darkmarket.eth, the most valuable domain on ENS

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Web3

Unstoppable Domains chooses integration over competition with ENS

Unstoppable said it will be selling .eth domain names at cost — but it has other avenues for profit

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

Unstoppable Domains and Polygon Launch New User-Owned Digital ID

Polygon users will now have a portable identity across dapps, games and metaverses

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

ENS DAO’s $16M ETH Sale Would Cover up to 2 Years Runway

Trading some of ENS DAO’s ether will help generate $15.8 million USDC for the protocol at current prices

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

OpenSea Removes ENS Domain Auctions Following RIAA Complaints

The Recording Industry Association of America claims some music industry-related domain sales “infringe” on its members’ trademarks

by Jack Kubinec&David Canellis /
article-image

Education

What Is the Ethereum Name Service (ENS)?

The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) makes crypto more accessible by converting long addresses into easy-to-read URLs

by Luke Conway /
article-image

Markets

ENS Community Reconsiders Director’s Role

Ethereum Name Service delegates consider a proposal regarding Brantly Millegan after controversial 2016 tweet surfaces

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Ethereum Name Service is Going DAO, Coinbase Wants to Help Govern

Holders of ENS domains can claim governance tokens worth thousands of dollars, at any time between now and May 2022.

by Macauley Peterson /

