Why Framework Ventures is focused on energy DePINs

Framework’s Michael Anderson explains why he thinks energy could be a bigger narrative this cycle

by David Canellis /
Maker’s rebrand hasn’t deterred Framework

Vance Spencer says Framework won’t be going anywhere

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Is crypto’s bull market back?

Crypto is decoupling from other markets “exactly at the time you would hope it would,” Vance Spencer says

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Blockworks podcast guests ruminate on bitcoin ETF buzz

A range of podcast guests discuss their perspectives on bitcoin ETF excitement

by Darren Kleine /
Business

Crypto funding: Membrane Labs lead a $59M week

Also, a new Google-enabled crypto wallet could sell to the general public

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Crypto games need ‘more shots on goal’ to win, says Framework Ventures’ Spencer

The Framework Ventures’ co-founder says the company’s on-chain gaming thesis hasn’t changed

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

‘Mission accomplished.’ How the SEC can save face amidst crypto court failures

When you find yourself in a hole, just stop digging

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

The killer apps are already here. Crypto just needs to mature

Framework Ventures’ Michael Anderson expects “catalyzing events” to “make all these things real”

by Darren Kleine /
DeFiPolicy

Venture firms accuse Curve founder of elaborate fraud

Curve founder Michael Egorov misappropriated trade secrets by falsely promising the plaintiffs a stake in Curve, three venture capital firms claim

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

Leaked Draft of US Congress’ ‘DeFi Killer’ Bill Sparks Debate

Web3 startup accelerator Alliance DAO said the bill forces projects to sacrifice decentralization

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiMarkets

Framework Makes its Largest Single Bet Yet on Immunefi

The bug bounty platform will use the latest fundraise to grow its tech team

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiMarkets

Framework Ventures Launches $400M DeFi Fund Targeting Gaming, Web3 Startups

Framework Ventures, known for early-stage DeFi investments, said blockchain gaming could see “significant growth” over the next five years

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

GameFi Platform Polemos Secures $14M Seed Round

Blockworks Exclusive: The raise brings the startup to a $100 million valuation

by Morgan Chittum /

